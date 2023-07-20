Claim your complimentary Guidebook, before the offer expires.

We’re thrilled to announce the winners of the 2023 Excellence in ABM Awards. These exceptional individuals from companies like Adobe, Accela, Gong, Clari, and more have cracked the code to achieving remarkable results in account-based marketing (ABM).

We congratulate them on their outstanding achievements.

To celebrate their success, we’ve compiled their inspiring stories and strategies into a comprehensive guide.

This guide will provide you with invaluable insights and practical tips to elevate your own ABM approach and drive extraordinary outcomes.

By learning from these trailblazers, you will discover the drivers of ABM excellence and gain the inspiration needed to blaze your own path to success.

Whether you work in marketing, sales, customer success, or revenue operations, this guide is your key to unlocking the full potential of ABM.

Download the free Guidebook today!

How to get it:

Complete and verifiable information is required in order to receive this offer. If you have previously made use of these free offers, you will not need to re-register. While supplies last! Please ensure you read the terms and conditions to claim this offer.

>> ABM Excellence Awards Guide – Free Download

Offered by MakeUseOf, view their other free resources. Limited time offer.

We post these because we earn commission on each lead so as not to rely solely on advertising, which many of our readers block. It all helps toward paying staff reporters, servers and hosting costs.

Other ways to support Neowin

The above not doing it for you, but still want to help? Check out the links below.

Disclosure: An account at Neowin Deals is required to participate in any deals powered by our affiliate, StackCommerce. For a full description of StackCommerce’s privacy guidelines, go here. Neowin benefits from shared revenue of each sale made through our branded deals site.