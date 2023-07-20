The Best New Movies And Shows To Stream On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, HBO, Paramount+ And Mubi This Weekend – Forbes









If you’re like me, then you have multiple subscriptions to several different streaming platforms—which are all constantly adding new movies. Which begs the question each successive weekend: What do I watch?

For me, it helps to have all of those new films in one place. So in this article, I’ll run through the biggest new movies on major stream platforms, including Netflix NFLX , Amazon AMZN Prime, Hulu, HBO, Peacock, Mubi, Disney+, Apple AAPL TV+, and Paramount PARA +.

At the end of the article, you can find a full list of all the new films available to stream this weekend.

A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships and the folly of his memories.

A desperate father poses as a woman online to reconnect with his estranged son, but things get complicated when the young man wants to meet her in person.

The untold story of the Abbey Road studio, including all-star interviews and backstage access to the premises.

Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II reunite to discuss their hit sitcom “Martin” and its impact on pop culture; hosted by Affion Crockett.

Two strangers believe in love but never seem to be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other’s path on one stormy New Year’s Eve.

The Duttons face a new set of challenges in the early 20th century, including the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

A poor English boy is taken in by a wealthy family where he develops an intense relationship with his younger foster sister.

It’s been nearly a decade since Tarzan, also known as John Clayton III, left Africa to live in Victorian England with his wife Jane. Danger lurks on the horizon as Leon Rom, a treacherous envoy for King Leopold, devises a scheme that lures the couple to the Congo. Rom plans to capture Tarzan and deliver him to an old enemy in exchange for diamonds. When Jane becomes a pawn in his devious plot, Tarzan must return to the jungle to save the woman he loves.

