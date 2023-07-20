Everything coming to Prime Video this week: Jack Ryan and more – Amazon Adviser









Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season Two – John Krasinski and Noomi Rapace.. Photo Credit: Sophie Mutevelian/Amazon Prime Video

The final season of Jack Ryan begins this week. Here’s a look at everything you can stream in Prime Video this last week of June.

We’re ready for an exciting week of content. We come to the end of one month and start another, which means a lot of new TV shows and movies are joining the list. Of course, the end of June has been the most anticipated part of the month.

We’ll get to see the first two episodes of Jack Ryan Season 4. This is the final season of the series, and there are only six episodes to it. We’ll get two episodes per week starting on Friday, June 30.

While it’s the biggest release of the week, it’s not the only one to look forward to. There are some great movies dropping, starting with M3GAN on Tuesday, June 27. This is the horror movie that isn’t too bad for some children. My 10-year-old watched it and was absolutely fine.

After the death of her parents, Cady goes to live with her Aunt Gemma. Gemma has been working on a new “toy” for her company, and she decides that robot could end up being a companion for her niece. However, the AI technology gets a little too smart. Once again, it’s a lesson in not messing around with AI!

If you’re looking for something more old school and fun, you’ll want to wait until Saturday, July 1. All three original Men in Black movies with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are coming to Prime Video. These bring aliens to life on our screen, and it certainly stands the test of time. There’s a reason revivals have been attempted since.

You can also check out the two Legally Blonde movies on Saturday. Reese Witherspoon shows that brains are more than just what you can regurgitate from a textbook. Elle Woods is a woman supporting other women and making it clear that she was more than the man on her arm.

June 26

Movies

Project Almanac (2015)

June 27

Movies

M3GAN (2023)

The Gambler (2014)

June 30

*Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S4 (2023)

Movies

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)

What If (2014)

July 1

Series

MasterChef Mexico Junior Seasons 1-2 (2016)

Petticoat Junction Seasons 1-5 (1964)

Movies

1900 (1977)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Battleship (2012)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Chaplin (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Class (1983)

Continental Divide (1981)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cry Macho (2021)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Force 10 from Navarone (1978)

Free Willy (1993)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Frogs (1972)

Gaslight (1944)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

Hondo (1953)

Hour Of The Gun (1967)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Imagine That (2009)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Irma La Douce (1963)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Last Man Standing (1996)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Little Nicky (2000)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Marathon Man (1976)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

Mousehunt (1997)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Once Bitten (1985)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rollerball (2002)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Serpico (1973)

Sleepover (2004)

Supernova (2021)

Support the Girls (2018)

The 40-Year-Old-Virgin (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Big Country (1958)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Fighter (2010)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Russia House (1990)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Train (1965)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Untouchables (1987)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

True Grit (1969)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Unknown (2011)

Valley Girl (1983)

W. (2008)

Wicker Park (2004)

Witness For the Prosecution (1958)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

