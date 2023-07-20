Tether's USDT Stablecoin Maintains Its Dollar Peg, Defying Critics – Bloomberg









Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Americas+1 212 318 2000

EMEA+44 20 7330 7500

Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000

Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.

The economy and markets are "under surveillance". Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth.

Foreign Visits to UK Surge to Near Pre-Covid Levels

Banks Choosing Paris Over London Post Brexit Boost France’s Exports

Turkey Slows Pace of Rate Hikes in Shift That Imperils Lira

BOE Should Study Impact of QE on UK Economy, Think Tank Says

Euro Area Stagnated in 1st Quarter, Dodging Winter Recession

GLP in Talks to Sell Some China Assets to State-Backed Firm

Fans Break Attendance Records at Women’s Football World Cup

Bain Capital Increases SoftwareOne Takeover Offer to $3.7 Billion

Tesla Sinks as Musk Warns of More Blows to Profitability

TSMC Delays Arizona Chip Output to 2025 on Worker Shortages

TSMC Profit Falls Less Than Feared as AI Boom Offsets Tech Slump

Apple Tests ‘Apple GPT,’ Develops Generative AI Tools to Catch OpenAI

South Korea’s LG Unveils AI Software for Use Across Its Units

Singapore Says Premier Did Not Hide Information on Minister’s Arrest

Billionaire Fighting Sanctions Says He Last Saw Putin at a Funeral in 2007

Billionaire Cheng Family Takes Over Vietnam Casino Resort

High Income New Yorkers Can Save $250,000 Moving to Austin

Selena Gomez Sells $70 Million of Blush a Year as Brand Booms

Swiss Watch Exports Jump Again in June as Demand Stays Strong

Want to Save the Amazon? Solve Property Rights

Chipmakers Are Right. Cutting Off China Will Backfire.

If You Never Got Sick From Covid, Thank Your Genes

Billions of Dollars Are Flowing, But Money Alone Can’t Fix US Infrastructure

The Economy Is Going Biden’s Way. Now He Has to Get Voters to Give Him Credit

This Supposed Mafia Manifesto Doesn’t Stand Up to a Google Search

Fans Break Attendance Records at Women’s Football World Cup

Miami’s 100-Degree Heat Fuels Push to Mandate Worker Relief

Truckers Eye Combustion Engine Future by Burning Hydrogen

Audi Reaches Deal With China’s SAIC to Work Together on EVs

Marks & Spencer Loses Bid to Demolish Flagship London Oxford Street Store

Paris Housing Prices Extend Drop to Lowest Level in Four Years

Heavy Rains Threatening New Delhi May Actually Be Helping the Taj Mahal

Crypto Altcoins Resume Their Rise; Bitcoin Hovers Around $30,000

Alex Mashinsky, Celsius ‘Master Marketer,’ Peddled Crypto Hope and Hype

Nasdaq Halts Plan to Launch Crypto-Custodian Business in US

Tether’s USDT stablecoin has, for the most part, continued to maintain its $1 value in a rather impressive demonstration of stability.

Photographer: JustinTallis/AFP

In this issue of the Bloomberg Crypto newsletter, Michael P. Regan remarks on the remarkable stability of Tether’s stablecoin:

If you had “Doomsday for Tether” on your crypto-apocalypse Bingo card, you were probably feeling pretty good about that for a long time.

source







