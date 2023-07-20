Modular Framework Laptop 16 With Ryzen And Radeon Inside Is Now Available To Preorder

Modular laptop firm Framework has finally opened up pre-orders for its highly anticipated Framework Laptop 16 AMD Advantage devices. Prices start at $1,399 for a DIY Edition. We last reported upon these attractive portable PCs when Framework revealed the pair of AMD Ryzen 7040 Phoenix Zen 4 CPUs that have been selected to broaden customer price/performance options.

New information, alongside the pre-order availability and pricing, is that Framework is allowing customers to configure this 16-incher as an AMD Advantage machine. AMD Phoenix processors already have pretty strong GPUs integrated, like the onboard Radeon 780M . However, the Framework 16 allows users to add a discrete Graphics Module.

Graphics Module availability will start with a discrete Radeon RX 7700S GPU paired with 8GB of 18Gbps GDDR6. Framework hasn’t provided any hints at what other Graphics Modules will become available, but there must be some, in line with company philosophy . Framework notes that a Graphics Module adds 300g in weight and the back of the laptop protrudes by an extra 20.2mm.

With this much processing power under the hood, you might be a little worried about thermals. Framework allays such fears, to some degree, by explaining that it has worked closely with Cooler Master “to design a thermal system with dual 75mm fans, three heatpipes, and a liquid metal thermal interface.” This solution has a TGP of 100 watts, which is well within the manageable thermal load of enthusiast and gaming laptops. The optional Graphics Module adds its own dedicated heatsink and higher CFM fans so the whole system can run at max power, according to the laptop maker.

Framework Laptop 16 Specs Include:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS / Ryzen 9 7940HS

Graphics: AMD Radeon 780M (iGPU), optional RX 7700S (Graphics Module)

Screen: 16-inch 16:10 2560 x 1660, matte IPS, 165Hz FreeSync, 9ms response, at up to 500nits, with 100% DCI-P3 gamut

Memory: up to 64GB DDR5-5600 (2x SODIMM slots)

Storage: up to 4TB 2280/2230 (2x M.2 slots)

Ports: varies by expansion module selection (up to 6 modules), with USB-C charging, USB 4, USB 3.2, DisplayPort options and more

Dimensions: 20.95mm x 290.20mm x 356.58mm, and 2.4kg weight (with Graphics Module)

Other: Aluminum / Magnesium construction, many keyboard language and layout options, Windows Precision Touchpad, fingerprint reader, 1080p 60fps webcam (+privacy switch), stereo speakers, 2x mics, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2-year warranty