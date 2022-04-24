Gordon McKernan hosts Its annual Gordon's Grads Giveaway contest – The Advocate

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has launched its annual Gordon’s Grads giveaway contest for graduating seniors across the state.

The contest will give graduating high school seniors the chance to win a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for college or trade school. The contest is open to all high graduating school seniors across the state of Louisiana who are graduating during the Spring of 2022 and attending a college or trade school during the Fall of 2022.

Contestants will be asked to submit a 300-plus word essay or a 1-plus minute long video answering the following prompt: Tell us why you deserve to win a laptop for school and what qualities and values do you have that set you apart from others.

All contestants must complete the registration form and requirements by 11:59 p.m. May 13.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yckepnhe.

Twelve contestants across the state of Louisiana will win one Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. A representative from Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will notify all winners via phone and email.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

