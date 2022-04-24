Upgraded Macs, iPhone 14 series, mixed-reality headsets: All the things Apple might launch in 2022 – Business Today

Feedback

Apple is done with its launches for 2021 and it is time to look forward to what might come next year. While the iPhone 14 series and possibly the Apple Watch 8 is expected, we can also expect to see additions and improvements to the iPads, iMacs, and the Macbooks. Some products that Apple might launch in 2022 have been allegedly leaked but there’s more.

The latest edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter has mentioned almost everything not only about older leaks but also upcoming Apple products, and also adds some more. Reports predict that a new iPad Pro design is on the cards for 2022 along with a redesigned MacBook Air, an entry-level MacBook Pro, an updated Mac mini, a new Mac Pro, a premium iMac with Apple Silicon, etc. Gurman has added that Apple might launch the iPhone SE 5G next year as well.

According to Gurman, here are the devices Apple is launching next year:

Off this list, the iPhone SE 5G is going to be one of the most-awaited devices for markets like India. Apple’s iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 series all support 5G on the flagship models and it is time for Apple to bring that support to new devices that are in the affordable lot. Usually, the SE versions of iPhones usually use the same processor that is on the latest flagship, the 2022 iPhone SE model should come with 5G support.

Apple launched the third-gen AirPods this year so 2022 might be the year when we finally get a new and improved version of the AirPod Pro. The AirPods launched this year resemble the AirPods pro but without the silicone tips or the premium features. Reports suggest that the AirPods Pro for 2022 might come with better active noise cancellation and some health-centric features.

However, the list Gurman has mentioned in his newsletter should not be taken for granted, and it is possible that Apple might not launch all these devices in 2022. But these are products that have been in the works for a while, particularly the mixed-reality headset that might be focused on gaming as reports indicate. Nonetheless, this is an exciting line-up to look forward to.

