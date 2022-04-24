Save up to $250 on Motorola smartphones during the spring sale • GEEKSPIN – GEEKSPIN







Spring is in full bloom and fortunately for us, it’s also the best time to grab your favorite Motorola devices for as much as $250 off their regular price tags.

Get $250 off the Motorola Edge 2021. This handset would normally cost you $699, but you can purchase it for only $499.

If you’ve been eyeing the new Motorola Edge+, you can enjoy a $100 discount making the handset yours at a price of $899.99.

Upgrade to 5G speeds with the Moto G Stylus, which gets you $50 off the original price. The Motorola spring sale offers this best-selling phone for only $349.

The Motorola 5G Ace was initially priced at $399.99, but you can now get it for $100 off, for $299.99. This smartphone is known for its excellent battery life.

The Motorola G100 offers amazing power and speed. You can now get it for $200 off, for just $399.

Check out all the smart devices included in the Motorola spring sale at Motorola.com.

©2021 CIRBS LLC

Public collection title

Private collection title

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.

source