Best Windows apps this week – BetaNews

The Microsoft Store may soon be the home for third-party widgets that users may download and install. The Widgets feature of Windows 11 displays first-party content only at the moment.

New Windows apps

Playstation DualSense Controller Firmware Updater

Sony released a tool for Windows 11 and “select Windows 10 devices” that introduces support for updating the Playstation DualSense controller on Windows.

Up until now, gamers had to connect the controller to the Playstation 5 to install available updates.

WinfrGUI Free

WinfrGUI Free is a file recovery tool for Windows devices that supports quick and deep scans. The application supports Windows 10 and 11, and the file systems FAT, exFAT, NTFS and ReFS.

Usage is simple: users may run quick or deep scans directly, or customize the scan to find specific file types in all or selected folders. It takes a few clicks to scan an entire drive for deleted documents that may still be recovered.

Notable updates

Microsoft Authenticator supports the generation of strong passwords and auto-filling in its latest iteration.

PerfView and TraceEvent 3.0.0 released with bug fixes and improvements.

