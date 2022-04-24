How to turn off the iPhone 12 — the easiest way to shut down your iOS device – Laptop Mag

LaptopMag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

14 April 22

How to shut down the iPhone 12

“How do I turn off the iPhone 12?” is trending on Google, which makes sense. The iPhone 13 is expected to hit store shelves soon, and as a result, the value of the iPhone 12 line is dropping. It’s an ideal time to snag the iPhone mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max. As such, Google is getting tons of iPhone 12 questions from new buyers — and one of them is how to turn it off.

If you’re used to having a home button to power down your device, figuring out how to turn off the iPhone 12 may be a head scratcher. Don’t worry, though. We have a quick and easy tutorial to help shut off your iPhone 12.

There are two ways you can turn off the iPhone 12, but the easiest and most efficient way is use the buttons located on the sides of the iPhone 12.

Method 1

1. Locate the volume up button (on the left side of the iPhone 12).



2. Find the solitary button on the right side of the iPhone 12.



3. Press and hold both of these buttons simultaneously until the “Slide to Power Off” feature appears.



4. Slide the circular button from left to right, and your iPhone 12 will power down.

It’s worth noting that you can achieve the same result by using the volume down button and the right button.

Method 2

1. Go to Settings.



2. Go to “General.”

3. Scroll down to the bottom.



4. Tap on “Shut Down.”

To turn your iPhone 12 back on, all you need to do is press and hold the right button until the Apple logo appears.

