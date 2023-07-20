Elemental Disney Plus & Streaming Release Date Rumors – ComingSoon.net









By Mack Ashworth

The Elemental Disney Plus streaming release date is hotly anticipated by Pixar fans, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the movie.

Renowned for telling great stories through bleeding-edge animation techniques, Pixar movies are always going to attract an eager audience. Here’s when Elemental could be coming out.

The Elemental Disney Plus release date is anticipated for September 13, 2023.

The Elemental streaming release date of September 13 is expected because it’s 89 days after the theatrical launch date. As we’ve seen with recent Disney movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it now takes around 90 days for movies to go from the cinema to releasing on Disney Plus.

Elemental releasing on September 13 would mean that it launches on the Friday, 89 days after the US and Canadian theatrical launch date. Disney Plus is unlikely to release the movie on a Saturday, which would be 90 days after the cinema release, so Friday is expected instead.

Elemental will be available to watch via streaming on Disney Plus.

As a Pixar movie, Elemental is almost certainly going to release on Disney Plus. Barring some unforeseen reason, those with a Disney Plus subscription will be able to watch the new movie.

Current Disney Plus subscribers will be able to watch the series when it airs. For those who haven’t yet subscribed, Disney Plus is available for $7.99 per month (with ads) or $10.99 per month (without ads).

The Elemental official synopsis reads:

“In a city where fire, water, land, and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: How much they actually have in common.”

