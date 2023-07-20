Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin drops below $16K; Solana, BNB, Avalanche tank up to 35% – Economic Times









Did you Know?

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

World Bank president Ajay Banga said India has a three-to-five-year window to cash in on the China+1 opportunity as companies seek alternative manufacturing sites to diversify supply chains.

First Solar of the US will invest “billions of dollars” for solar panel production in India that will not source materials from China, US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm told ET. She also indicated that Tesla is in discussions for investing in India.

