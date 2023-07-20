Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass Rewards – Melee, Skins, More – GINX Esports TV

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass will release on 23rd August and it will bring loads of new in-game content for you to unlock. This includes gun skins, a new melee, sprays, playercards, gun buddies, and more.
If you want to grab all of them, then you will have to spend 1000 VP to buy the battle pass that costs about $10 and level up by playing and completing daily and weekly missions. Riot Games has revealed the complete list of rewards that will be available in Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass and you can find their list below.
Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Battle Pass Rewards
Each tier of Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 battle pass will contain rewards including both the free and paid ones.
Free Highlights
- Immortalized Sheriff
- Spike Showdown Player Card
- Rising Tide Player Card
- Guess That’s It Spray
- Magic Hummingbird Gun Buddy
Paid Highlights
- Obsidiana
- Immortalized Vandal
- Piedra del Sol Phantom
- KAY/O K.O. Player Card
- Hehehehehe Spray
- Kitsune Mask Gun Buddy
You can have a look at all of the rewards below.
Immortalized Skinline
Piedra Del Sol Skinline
Premiere Collision Skinline
Playercards
Sprays
Gun Buddies
Laura Baltzer, the producer of the premium content at Riot Games, has revealed that this battle pass is inspired by different cultures and stories.
She further added, “The Hit in the Ankle Spray, for example, was a reference to ancient sculptures and artwork of Achilles. The Kiss the Frog Gun Buddy is, of course, a reference to the famous story of the Princess and the Frog. The Anansi Buddy is inspired by the many folktales of the spider by the same name. And, finally, we even explore the legends in our own game with the Garden of Heroes series.”