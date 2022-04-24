Shiba Inu Launches SHIB Burning Portal: What Does it Mean? – CryptoPotato

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has introduced a burning portal. Holders can now permanently destroy their tokens, reducing the circulating supply while receiving opportunities for passive income.

The team behind one of the most popular doge-inspired memecoins – Shiba Inu (SHIB) – has launched a burning mechanism that allows holders to burn their tokens while also generating passive income.

The Shiba Inu burning portal is a functionality that enables users to send their SHIB tokens to a burn address. This is a wallet from which SHIB will no longer be retrievable, meaning that once the tokens are sent there, they can never be retrieved again – they’re going to be gone forever.

This effectively introduces a mechanism that allows for a reduction of the total circulating supply, making the tokens scarcer.

This, in theory, can benefit investors – a scarce asset tends to be more preferred compared to one with unlimited supply or with considerable rates of inflation. Of course, all of this is entirely theoretical, and there’s nothing guaranteed – fixed or reducing supply doesn’t necessarily translate to increased value, meaning that the outcome of the burning portal is yet to be seen.

The team’s reasoning behind the portal has been partially incentivized by the strong community’s push in this direction.

The Shiba Inu Community, or as commonly known and nicknamed “The Shib Army,” has been quite vocal and providing ongoing feedback that would relate to creating a systematic method in which scarcity can increase, while pushing the potential to grow the communities wealth in their investment.” – Reads the official website.

To reward users who decide to burn their tokens, the team provides an incentive in the form of a potential passive income source. Those who burn SHIB will receive a token called burntSHIB. The owners of the latter will receive rewards in RYOSHI tokens. (RYOSHI is the anonymous creator of the Shiba Inu project). 0.49% of all RYOSHI transactions will be distributed to the owners of burntSHIB tokens.

To verify and double-check the details of the Shiba Inu burn mechanisms, anyone can check the smart contract here.

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato’s editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over two years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi’s passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn’t looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping. Contact George: LinkedIn



Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source