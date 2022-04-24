If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When Elon Musk Said He Didn't Own Any, Here's How Much You Would Have N – Benzinga

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has emerged as a strong competitor to the meme king Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

However, the well-known DOGE bull and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk made it amply clear that he doesn’t own any SHIB.

Musk’s revelation was made on Oct. 24, 2021, in response to a Shiba Inu-oriented Twitter account asking him how much SHIB he was holding. At the time, Musk simply said, “None.”

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

The Investment: If an investor was not discouraged by Musk’s non-existent holdings of SHIB and put in $100 in the Ethereum ETH/USD-based token at the time, here’s how much they would have now — keeping in mind SHIB’s press time price of $0.000027.

The investor would end up with a loss of 25% and the $100 would be only worth $75 at press time.

Not All Doom And Gloom: SHIB recently got a boost after Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD said it had listed the token. If you invested $100 around the first Robinhood rumor, you would have seen a whopping 166.8% increase.

Read Next: Jack Dorsey Leaves A 'Question Mark' On Robinhood's Shiba Inu Listing

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source