Connect with us

News

If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When Elon Musk Said He Didn't Own Any, Here's How Much You Would Have N - Benzinga
Advertisement

News

iPhone SE 3 specs and price just tipped by leaker - Tom's Guide

News

One Year on Mars: Celebrate with the Perseverance Team – NASA Mars Exploration - NASA Mars Exploration

News

Here’s how to pre-order the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Duo 2 and other devices - USA TODAY

News

Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions, 2 Altcoins to Watch: Analyst - Business Insider

News

If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When Elon Musk Said He Didn't Own Any, Here's How Much You Would Have N – Benzinga

Published

1 day ago

on

wp header logo 568

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has emerged as a strong competitor to the meme king Dogecoin DOGE/USD.
However,  the well-known DOGE bull and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk made it amply clear that he doesn’t own any SHIB. 
Musk’s revelation was made on Oct. 24, 2021, in response to a Shiba Inu-oriented Twitter account asking him how much SHIB he was holding. At the time, Musk simply said, “None.”
See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards
The Investment: If an investor was not discouraged by Musk’s non-existent holdings of SHIB and put in $100 in the Ethereum ETH/USD-based token at the time, here’s how much they would have now — keeping in mind SHIB’s press time price of $0.000027.
The investor would end up with a loss of 25% and the $100 would be only worth $75 at press time.
Not All Doom And Gloom: SHIB recently got a boost after Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD said it had listed the token. If you invested $100 around the first Robinhood rumor, you would have seen a whopping 166.8% increase.
Read Next: Jack Dorsey Leaves A 'Question Mark' On Robinhood's Shiba Inu Listing
Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source

Related Topics:

Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement