How to Strikethrough text in Word or Excel – TheWindowsClub

The Windows Club

TheWindowsClub covers Windows 11, Windows 10 tips, tutorials, how-to’s, features, freeware. Created by Anand Khanse.

If you want to put a line through your text in Microsoft Office programs such as Word or Excel, you have to use the Strikethrough feature. Individuals would use the strikethrough feature to show that they have completed a task in their Word document or Excel spreadsheet.

How to Strikethrough text in Word

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-box-3′,’ezslot_2′,890,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-box-3-0’)};There are two methods you can use to strikethrough text in Microsoft Word. Let us see the first one:



Launch Microsoft Word. Type a text into your document and highlight the text. Click the Strikethrough button in the Font group. The text has a line through it. To remove the strikethrough, click the Strikethrough button again, and the line through the text will be removed.

The other method to put a line through your text in Word is as follows:var asau=’7552457001′;var cid=’3209286694′;var pid=’ca-pub-5950002284129980′;var slotId=’div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-medrectangle-4-0′;var ffid=1;var alS=1022%1000;var container=document.getElementById(slotId);var ins=document.createElement(‘ins’);ins.id=slotId+’-asloaded’;ins.className=’adsbygoogle ezasloaded’;ins.dataset.adClient=pid;ins.dataset.adSlot=asau;ins.dataset.adChannel=cid;ins.dataset.fullWidthResponsive=’true’;ins.style.display=’block’;ins.style.width=container.attributes.ezaw.value+’px’;if(alS>=30&&(alS!=34&&alS!=35)){ins.dataset.adFormat=’auto’;}else{ins.style.height=container.attributes.ezah.value+’px’;}

container.appendChild(ins);(adsbygoogle=window.adsbygoogle||[]).push({});window.ezoSTPixelAdd(slotId,’stat_source_id’,44);window.ezoSTPixelAdd(slotId,’adsensetype’,2);var lo=new MutationObserver(window.ezaslEvent);lo.observe(document.getElementById(slotId+’-asloaded’),{attributes:true});



Highlight text.

Click the Font arrow in the font group.

A Font dialog box will open.



Under the Effect section, check the check box for Strikethrough and click OK.

A line will be put through your text like this !

How to Strikethrough text in Excel

Here too, there are two methods you can use to strikethrough text in Excel. Let us see the first one:



Launch Excel. Type a text into your spreadsheet and click the Font arrow button. A Format Cell dialog box will open. On the Font tab, under the Effect section, check the check box for Strikethrough. Then click Ok. The text is strikethrough in the cell.



The other method to put a line through your text in Excel is as follows:

Click the Strikethrough button in the Font group.



If the Strikethrough button is missing, click the ribbon and select Customize the Ribbon from the menu.

The Excel Options dialog box will open.



On the left, select All Commands from the Choose command from the list box.

Still, on the left, scroll down to the Strikethrough button in the list.

On the right of the dialog box, click where you want to place the command, for example, we select Font under the Home tab in the main tab list.

Click the New Group button on the bottom left of the dialog box.



A Custom group will appear under Font.

To rename the custom group, click the Rename button on the bottom left of the dialog box.if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-leader-1′,’ezslot_7′,821,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-leader-1-0’)};

A Rename dialog box will appear; click OK.



Ensure Strikethrough is selected in the All Command list box on the left and click the Add button.

The command will appear under the custom group.

Then click OK.

You will see the Strikethrough command on your Ribbon.

What is the shortcut for strikethrough text in Word?

Shortcut keys are a combination of keys that allows users to do a command quickly. In Microsoft Word, there is a shortcut key to make a strikethrough in text. The combination keys to make a strikethrough in Word is pressing the combination keys Ctrl+D to open the Font dialog box will open; we will explain more details in this tutorial.

What is the Excel shortcut for strikethrough?

In Microsoft Excel, there is a shortcut key to strikethrough text in Excel. The combination keys to strikethrough a text in Microsoft Excel is Ctrl + 5. Click the cell containing the text and press Ctrl + 5. The text in the cell will have a strikethrough.

Read: Delete button does not show strikethrough when Track Changes is enabled in Word

We hope this tutorial helps you understand how to strikethrough text in Word or Excel.

Date: April 21, 2022

Shantel is a university student studying for Bachelor of Science in Information Technology. Her goal is to become a Database Administrator or a System Administrator. She enjoys reading and watching historical documentaries and dramas.

April 23, 2022

April 21, 2022

April 1, 2022

March 7, 2022

Copyright © 2022 The Windows Club

source