Surface Laptop Go 2: Everything we know so far – Windows Central

Microsoft is gearing up to ship to the next version of its popular Surface Laptop Go product line, likely dubbed the Surface Laptop Go 2, featuring an updated processor and new colorway! According to my sources, the device is codenamed “Zuma” and is expected to start shipping in the first half of this year.

The Surface Laptop Go line is Microsoft’s budget-friendly Surface Laptop, and we think it’s one of the best Surface PCs for students thanks to its premium design and small overall form factor.

This article will act as a hub for all the info we know about the Surface Laptop Go 2, and will be updated frequently as new information becomes available. So be sure to check back every so often if you’d like to stay up to date on everything Laptop Go 2!

Surface Laptop Go 2 has not yet been officially announced, meaning we don’t have a concrete date to give you regarding availability. That said, my own sources say the Surface Laptop Go 2 will begin shipping in the first half of this year, likely sometime in June if plans don’t change.

Historically, Microsoft uses the spring period to ship minor refreshes of its products, so it makes sense for a Surface Laptop Go 2 to be announced during this time.

Market availability will likely be the same as the first Surface Laptop Go, though the component shortage may delay availability in some markets.

According to our sources, Surface Laptop Go 2 will target the same starting price of $549 for the entry-level model. Pricing for the higher configurations is expected to remain the same as well.

On the inside, Surface Laptop Go 2 will ship with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 chip, up from the 10th-generation processor in the first Surface Laptop Go. The entry-level model is expected ship with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, just like the current Surface Laptop Go.

One source did say the entry-level model has been upgraded to 128GB, but I wasn’t able to confirm if that was just for Business SKUs or for the consumer model as well. So for now, I’m going to assume that like the first gen, the Laptop Go 2 has 64GB storage in the base consumer model.

Here’s the SKU list for the first Surface Laptop Go, which we believe accurately depicts the SKU list for Surface Laptop Go 2 as well:

My sources say that Surface Laptop Go 2 will be a relatively minor refresh, meaning there will be no significant design changes to the product. This means it’ll feature the same 12.4-inch screen size, same ports, thickness, chassis, and materials as the first generation did.

I have heard that Microsoft will be introducing a new colorway for the Surface Laptop Go 2 titled “Sage,” which will join the line-up alongside Platinum, Ice Blue, and Sandstone.

I don’t yet know whether the Surface Laptop Go 2 will be upgraded with a backlit keyboard, however. The lack of a backlight on the Surface Laptop Go 1 was a top criticism among users, so hopefully Microsoft has addressed this.

