iPhone 13 leak reveals big PRICE shock; know release date too – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Apple iPhone 13 release date is just around the corner. Apart from last year’s delayed launch, the company has always launched an iPhone in the month of September. Therefore, it is expected to launch the iPhone 13 in the month of September as well. The leaks and rumours have revealed almost all the stuff regarding the upcoming iPhones. Earlier leaks tipped that Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 series at the same price as the iPhone 12 lineup. However, a new leak has revealed a big surprise for iPhone fans.

According to a report from Digitimes, Apple is set to increase the iPhone 13 prices after receiving a notification from TSMC. For reference, TSMC is Apple’s biggest chip supplier, and it has told Apple that the production costs would be going up. Digitimes explains that TSMC will increase prices for “sub 7nm process technologies” by up to 5% and “mature process technologies” by 20%. Hence, it looks like the iPhone 13 prices might not be the same as the iPhone 12 lineup. Apple could increase the iPhone 13 series price to counter the TSMC price hike. Digitimes states “Apple is likely to set higher prices for its upcoming iPhone and other series.”

As per an earlier leak, the iPhone 13 lineup is all set to be launched on September 14. The pre-orders could kickstart as soon as September 17. Apple is likely to launch four models in its next-gen iPhone lineup, which includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple could also release the AirPods 3 on September 30.

The iPhone 13 series is tipped to finally catch up with their Android counterparts and feature a 120Hz high refresh rate. There are some contradicting reports, however, which claim that the high refresh rate could be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple is tipped to be using LTPO displays on its upcoming phones.

While the overall look and feel are rumoured to remain the same, we could see a smaller notch on the iPhone 13 lineup. That being said, there is no hope for the return of TouchID. Further, the 2021 iPhones could sport a better camera system that will have support for video portrait mode to blur the background in videos.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71630311057009

source