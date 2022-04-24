Surface Book 2 and Intel-based Surface Laptop 4 get new firmware updates with stability improvements – OnMSFT.com

Microsoft has released new firmware updates for the Surface Book 2 and Intel-based Surface Laptop 4 devices. The June 2021 updates bring a bunch of stability, reliability, and other improvements.

First off, the Surface Laptop 4 updates focus on improving the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection experience and address some security vulnerabilities in the system. The Surface Laptop 4 comes in both Intel and AMD variants, but the new bits are only available for the Intel models. You can find the full release notes below:

If you have a Surface Book 2, the latest batch of updates mainly targets the Surface Dock 2 and security issues in the device. There are also some general reliability and stability improvements brought by the UEFI firmware updates. Here’s what you should be seeing in Windows Update:

As usual, the June 2021 firmware updates will be delivered automatically to all users through Windows Update. However, keep in mind that these firmware updates are rolling out gradually and may not show up for everyone right away.























