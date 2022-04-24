Deals: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Drop to 2022 Low Price of $174.98 – MacRumors

Amazon today has Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $174.98, down from $249.00. This price is a match of the 2022 low price on the AirPods Pro, and overall it’s the second-best price we’ve ever tracked.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The headphones are in stock now on Amazon and ready to ship, with a delivery window between March 22-26. The new AirPods Pro launched in 2021, and are essentially the same as the 2019 model with the addition of the new MagSafe Charging Case.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.

