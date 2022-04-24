News
Apple MacBook Shipments Delayed as China's Lockdowns Slow Production – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Markets Asia. Live from Hong Kong, bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news information as it happens.
Bloomberg’s Alix Steel and Paul Sweeney harness the power of Bloomberg Intelligence to provide in-depth research and data on more than 2,000 companies and 130 industries.
Moonshot Conversations explores some of the major breakthroughs scientists are striving to achieve across multiple disciplines.
Value Stocks Will Trounce Growth, Say 74% of Voters: MLIV Pulse
U.K. Property Asking Prices Beat Record in Market ‘Frenzy’
Elon Musk, Twitter Are Meeting Over Acquisition Offer
Silicon Motion Said to Explore Sale Amid Takeover Interest
China Plans System to Take Out Asteroids Hurtling Toward Earth
North Korea Appears to Delay Military Parade to Show Off Weapons
New Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi Fund
BlackRock’s Rieder Counsels Patience as Stocks and Bonds Sag
Jokic, Nuggets Avoid Sweep With Game 4 Victory Over Warriors
Cole, Yanks Sweep Guardians in Series Blighted By Fan Issues
The Next Cybersecurity Crisis: Poisoned AI
Shanghai’s Covid Agony Won’t Be Silenced
Japan’s Aging Billionaires Think They Are Indispensable. That’s a Problem.
Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Big Miss
How WALL-E Predicted the Future
Alzheimer’s Trials Exclude Black Patients at ‘Astonishing’ Rate
Majority of India’s 900 Million Workforce Stop Looking for Jobs
Transgender MP Tells Young People Not to ‘Wait as Long as I’ve Waited’
LA Sees ‘Steep’ 56% Increase in Homeless Deaths During Pandemic
Emergency Declaration for Multiple Wildfires in New Mexico
Mark Carney Questions the Critics of Bankers’ Climate Record
Free Public Transit Is Not a Climate Policy
How Cities Became Accidental Wildlife Havens
California Slow to Sell Housing Bonds as Homelessness Worsens
Scaramucci’s Crypto Pivot Comes With an Eye on Tripling Assets
Binance Recovers Stolen, Disguised Crypto Loot From Mega Hack
U.S. Crypto-Mining Company Sells Gear Stuck in Russia to Avoid Sanction
Mark Gurman
Apple Inc. shoppers are facing longer wait times for the company’s flagship MacBook Pro laptops, a sign that Covid-19 lockdowns in China may be contributing to delays.
U.S. consumers trying to order Apple’s latest high-end models are now seeing delivery estimates pushed into June. And the date range for the lower-end configuration of the 14-inch MacBook Pro was as late as May 26 as of Wednesday. Those wait times represent a jump from recent days, before supply chain snags worsened again.