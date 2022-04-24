News
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 powered by AMD Renoir Surface Edition shows up on Geekbench with 2x the multi-core performance compared to Picasso, Surface Pro 8 powered by Core i7-1185G7 also seen – Notebookcheck.net
We know that a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 powered by an Intel Tiger Lake chip is in the works (in fact, it was already up for sale on eBay), and we are also expecting a Surface Laptop 4 powered by AMD’s new Renoir APUs. Now, both these SKUs seem to have found their way to Geekbench.
Let’s take a look at the alleged Surface Laptop 4 result first. According to the Geekbench 5 entry, the Surface device is indicated to be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3780U Microsoft Surface Edition (MSE) APU. However, this identification is incorrect or could be a placeholder and many clues in the listing itself point towards this plausibility.
The Ryzen 7 3780U MSE is actually a Zen+ 4C/8T part with a base clock of 2.3 GHz and a boost of up to 4 GHz. This particular Geekbench entry shows an 8C/16T part and also indicates the codename as Renoir. So, for all intents and purposes, we are indeed looking at a Zen 2 Renoir APU.
Another supporting argument that this is a Renoir part stems from the scores achieved in this benchmark. The original Ryzen 7 3780U MSE manages 940 points in single-core and 3,050 points in multi-core Geekbench 5 tests whereas the new Ryzen MSE APU is shown to score 1,034 and 6,211 points in single and multi-core tests, respectively.
Also, instead of the Vega 11 in the original Ryzen 7 3780U MSE, the new Ryzen MSE APU comes with a Vega 8 iGPU with a maximum boost of 1.95 GHz. The Vega 8 is shown to achieve 14,075 points in the Geekbench OpenCL compute test.
A Surface Pro 8 powered by the Core i7-1185G7 has also made its way to the benchmarking site posting scores of 1,343 and 4,970 in single and multi-core tests, respectively. Though the Surface Pro 8 is not expected to offer any radical design changes, the processor upgrade to Tiger Lake from the previous generation Ice Lake SKUs should offer tangible performance benefits.
Geekbench (1), (2), and (3) via TUM_APISAK on Twitter (1) and (2)
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones