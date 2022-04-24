Why I Am Shorting The Bitcoin Bubble Now – Seeking Alpha

Photo by Velishchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Shorting the bitcoin bubble could be like shorting the banks in 2008; it could be the trade of the decade.

Bitcoin has risen almost 1,000% since the massive Bitcoin sell-off this march. With massive media hype and aggressive marketing campaigns, retail investors piled into Bitcoin, and few vocal institutional investors such as Tesla (TSLA) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) took advantage of the speculative mania and profited. So-called institutional money is still around 1%, and close to 99% of the investors are retail investors. As of today, the main narrative for Bitcoin is “digital gold” or a “replacement of USD.”

However, I think Bitcoin is not a currency, as it is almost impossible to be used as a medium of exchange or a unit of account. Also, there is no evidence that it will be able to hedge against inflation or equity market collapse. In my view, It is only used for speculation. Bitcoin is not an investment asset like real estate, because it doesn’t pay rent. It is not a stock as it doesn’t have cash flow or pay dividends. It’s not a bond, as it doesn’t pay interest. It’s not even a commodity because you can’t use it for anything. It’s a collectible token that has no fundamental value. I don’t think these Bitcoin collections are going to be worth anything when the music stops. As Bitcoin lacks any utility, once price momentum starts turning south and once nobody wants your bitcoin, it’s completely worthless. In this article, I will explain the reasons why I think Bitcoin will collapse in the near future and why investors should think about shorting the bubble at this point.

Bitcoin has started as a “digital currency.” However, since its inception in 2009, it has repeatedly failed to deliver its promises because of three main reasons.

Bitcoin has an extremely slow transaction speed (4.6 transactions per second), and high transaction cost.



Source: Bitcoin Transaction Cost

As shown on the graph above, Bitcoin’s transaction cost continuously increased, not decreased, as Bitcoin price rose. The main reason for ever-increasing Bitcoin miner fees is supply and demand. As more users pile into Bitcoin, it increases the number of transactions, and network congestion on the blockchain raises fees. This means that Bitcoin transactions will get more and more costly with wide adoption.

Source: Bitcoin transaction speed – How much

Bitcoin is not only the slowest medium of exchange compared to centralized technology like Visa and Paypal; it is one of the slowest amongst 4,000 cryptocurrencies.



Source: Statista

Many Bitcoin enthusiasts claim you can overcome this prohibitively slow transaction speed by adding technology layers; however, the irony for that rationale is that once you add a third-party provider to expedite the transaction, it is no longer “de-centralized” and defeats the original value proposition of Bitcoin. My response to that argument would be, why not just use a Visa, a traditional bank, or other cryptocurrencies that can transact faster if you have to add another layer and a counterparty to the transaction. Adding to that, many investors invest in Bitcoin through ETFs or Trusts (OTC:GBTC), which again defeats the purpose of decentralized cryptocurrencies as you are relying on a third-party custodian by paying a giant 2% fee to manage it for you (for GBTC’s case). If you need a custodian to hold your Bitcoin, how is Bitcoin better than stocks or ETFs that hold commodities that actually have utility? The most popular gold ETF (GLD) only charges a 0.4% managing fee.

Bitcoin’s volatility has not improved even as it passed the 1 trillion dollar market cap. This was repeatedly proven through several 20% swings in its price within the last few weeks; there is no guarantee that Bitcoin’s volatility will decline. This prohibits Bitcoin from being used as a unit of account as you can’t denominate goods and services with bitcoin. Payers are not willing to pay with bitcoin and sellers don’t want to put a price tag denominated in bitcoin.



Source: Bitcoin to USD volatility remaining high

Ironically, the perfect example that shows this point was when Tesla (TSLA) announced that they would start accepting Bitcoin. Tesla’s endorsement of Bitcoin has been controversial because the cryptocurrency’s rampant use of energy conflicts with what Tesla stands for. Putting that aside, there are two reasons why buying tesla with Bitcoin makes no financial sense.

First, Tesla acknowledges that Bitcoin is volatile, and the automaker only provides the price in USD with an equivalent Bitcoin price that is only available in a temporary “Bitcoin Price Window.” If you overpay, tesla will keep the excess amount, and if you underpay, Tesla will request you to pay the outstanding amount. Therefore, while you are buying the car using Bitcoin, you are technically buying the car at its USD value with the extra risk of overpaying because of Bitcoin’s volatility. Even if you are a Bitcoin holder, it is less risky for you to sell your Bitcoin and pay in USD than to pay in Bitcoin.

Secondly, volatility leads to a bigger problem in the case of a refund or a buyback. In the case of a refund, Tesla doesn’t have to pay you back in Bitcoin nor the amount that you paid in Bitcoin, but only the value in USD that is listed in the bill of sale (Tesla capitalized that section itself.) For example, let’s assume that the Bitcoin price went from 40k to 60k after you bought Tesla with 1 Bitcoin. If you decide to return the car, Tesla will likely return 40k in USD rather than giving back 1 BTC. The same goes another way around; if the Bitcoin price fell from 40k to 20k after you bought your tesla using 1 Bitcoin, Tesla can simply return USD$20k. This means that you can lose 50% of the money just because you paid in Bitcoin.

As the price of Bitcoin rises, the negative externalities associated with Bitcoin mining increase in kind. 2021 research report showed that the record-breaking surge in Bitcoin price at the start of 2021 could result in the network consuming as much energy as all data centers globally, with an associated carbon footprint matching London’s footprint size. According to the University of Cambridge’s Bitcoin electricity consumption index, Bitcoin miners are expected to consume roughly 130 Terawatt-hours of energy (TWh), which is roughly 0.6% of global electricity consumption. Beyond these environmental impacts, the production of specialized mining devices might exacerbate the global shortage of chips. This is due to the inefficient, proof-of-work protocol Bitcoin relies upon. This level of energy consumption will continuously plague Bitcoin moving forward.



Source: Digiconomist – Chart

During its 12 years of existence, contrary to what Bitcoin investors hoped, the aforementioned three drawbacks still plague Bitcoin today and prevent it from being used as a currency. One may argue that in the future, new innovation will allow Bitcoin to be transacted faster with less energy and the volatility to subside significantly. However, unless Bitcoin drops its “proof-of-work consensus protocol,” I do not see Bitcoin’s transaction speed and energy consumption improving. In my view, the scenario of Bitcoin dropping proof-of-work consensus protocol is unlikely due to the miner oligopoly. This is because, in practice, mining power is quite concentrated, and the oligopoly of miners has a strong incentive to keep the current protocol as it is. Proof-of-work protocol is why they are making money and they are sitting on top of a huge capital expenditure that would be worthless without it.

After realizing that Bitcoin cannot be used as a currency, the Bitcoin community pivoted its narrative and positioned Bitcoin as a replacement for gold. However, in my view, although Bitcoin may have a few advantages over gold (ease of storage and transferring), it lacks the most important attribute that allowed gold to be a trusted store-of-value for 5,000 years – utility.

Calling Bitcoin a gold replacement or gold 2.0 is like calling a digital house a house replacement. Even if a digital house in your computer game could be cheaper to maintain, larger, and located at a better location than your offline house, it lacks the most important value, utility. You can’t live in a digital house. It doesn’t matter you have 50,000 digital houses; your offline house will likely retain its value for a longer period of time.



Source: Gold demand breakdown

Gold has worked as a global store of wealth as it has utility in the luxury goods industry. Gold was used across the world in almost every civilization for similar reasons, jewelry. People don’t buy or make gold jewelry because it is just expensive or as an inflation hedge; people buy gold because of its inherent characteristics (color, shine, weight, doesn’t rust/tarnish), and the same goes with industrial usage (dentistry, semi-conductors). This usefulness as a metal gave Gold value before it was money. As investors were confident that people would still want products that are made of gold 10, 50, 100 years down the road, investors bought gold as a hedge against inflation. Investors knew that the demand for gold would remain, and as fiat currency loses value, people who need gold will pay more government fiat to buy gold. Even if we discount 30-40% of investment demand that is held by individuals or central banks as an investment, gold has close to 60% of the demand that is sustained by its “utility.” This would be true for other commodities such as iron ore and copper. The same principle could be applied to other traditional inflation hedges like real estate, people need a place to live, and this utility sustains real-estate’s value. However, I have less confidence that people would want Bitcoin 5, 10, 20 years down the road. Even if cryptocurrency as a technology succeeds in replacing all the centralized currencies, there is no guarantee Bitcoin will be the dominant cryptocurrency that investors will continuously want. Keep in mind that Bitcoin’s market share within the cryptocurrency hemisphere has dropped from 100% to <50% multiple times during the last 12 years. It is surely possible Bitcoin dominance can fall below 1% considering its limitations.



Source: Bloomberg

If investors want to hedge against inflation, I think accumulating energy stocks and industrial/precious metals would be a better option. Bitcoin should be a speculative trade, not a long-term investment that investors should tie the knot with.

There is no evidence that Bitcoin is a hedge against market turndown. For example, Bitcoin collapsed 80% between 2018-2019 when the equity market continuously went up. Also, during march 2020’s market correction, Bitcoin lost more than both Nasdaq and S&P500.



Source: Bloomberg



Source: Bitcoin marketing journal

Another popular Bitcoin marketing message is that Bitcoin is the best performing asset during the last 12 years. This is ironically not the case as Bitcoin is one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies when compared to other cryptocurrencies, especially altcoins. Therefore, using the Bitcoin community’s investment logic, everyone around the world should sell their Bitcoin and have a 2% exposure on Doge-coin as it is a better performing asset than Bitcoin. Using Doge-coin as an example, Bitcoin has lost 90%+ value compared to Dogecoin during 2021. Does this make Dogecoin a better inflation hedge or a hedge against market correction? Is Bitcoin the old-Doge-coin or is Doge-coin Bitcoin 2.0?

Data by YCharts

Besides the technological drawbacks of Bitcoin, Bitcoin has many external risks that will likely continue to weaken its value proposition.

In my view, hostile government regulation is the most significant risk that Bitcoin will face in the short term. Bitcoin competes with USD and will directly compete with central bank digital currencies. After the Chinese communist party announced its plans to launch the digital Yuan, many governments around the world quickly announced their plans to launch their own form of central bank digital currencies. I think regulators will implement more hostile policies to fend off the private cryptocurrency competitors that they can’t control. Investors should ask why nobody issues private fiat currencies, it is because the government cracks it down.

If Bitcoin does succeed as a global reserve currency, the fiat currency that loses out the most would be USD considering its reserve currency status. I think it is naive for cryptocurrency investors to think the US government will relinquish its sharpest weapon without a fight.

This is the list of central bankers and government officials who showed negative views on Bitcoin or completely banned it.

Saudi Arabia

China

Japan

List of other countries that banned Bitcoin.

As Bitcoin rises in price, negative narratives against Bitcoin and drastic measures to stymie Bitcoin adoption have accelerated. Even if Bitcoin is not completely banned, there are many ways for the governments to cripple Bitcoin through heavy regulations. One example would be regulating Bitcoin as a “security,” not a currency or a commodity. This will surely cripple Bitcoin as Bitcoin can no longer be de-centralized, and both the transaction speed and cost will skyrocket due to expensive audits.

This April, the turkey government attacked digital currencies as inflation soared. Turkish exchanges went off-line, and as the CEO of the exchange went missing, many Turkish citizens are currently holding the bag and may never retrieve their Bitcoin. A similar incidence took place in 2019 when a sudden death of a cryptocurrency exchange CEO locked out investors.

Another negative catalyst for Bitcoin would be the Iranian government using Bitcoin to bypass US sanctions. It seems like the Bitcoin community is thinking this is somehow a great breakthrough for crypto; however, I think it could be the exact opposite and could force the USA to extinguish cryptocurrencies as it is directly related to national security. For matters that are directly related to national security, I wouldn’t be surprised to see governments implementing drastic measures.



Source: Bitcoin long liquidation

Cryptocurrencies are not audited, and we do not know how much leverage is in the system. Many exchanges allow even retail traders to lever up x100-125.

This presents a significant risk if the Bitcoin price goes south and exchanges liquidate leverage contracts when investors can’t meet margin calls. This exact event took place during mid-April where 10 bn dollars worth of levered Bitcoin contracts were liquidated, creating a 14% flash crash.



Source: Yahoo finance and trading view

As Michael Burry pointed out, if you don’t know how much leverage is involved in the run-up, you may not know enough to own it.



Source: Michael Burry‘s Twitter

Source: Distribution of Bitcoin mining hash rate as of April 2020, by country – Statista

Close to 70% of Bitcoin is mined in China. This is problematic for Bitcoin’s long-term prospects as China can cause the whole network to collapse. Imagine if USD is replaced by Bitcoin and everyone somehow uses Bitcoin to pay for their goods and services; if China wants, with a click of a button, it can freeze the whole system and disrupt the world’s financial system. Regulators will crack bitcoin down before that happens.

During mid-April, a simple regional blackout instituted in Northwest China caused a massive intraday 14% collapse in Bitcoin price. This was because the blackout caused miners to go off-line, dropping the hash rate within the system. If the hash rate drops, Bitcoin’s transaction speed drops, reducing its ability to function as a medium of exchange. I can’t imagine what could happen to it if the Chinese government decide to use it as a financial weapon to attack Americans. Because of this, I do not think Bitcoin is a safe store of value that investors can rely on long-term.



Source: Statista

Bitcoin cannot be an inflation hedge to Americans as the value of Bitcoin is tethered to USD. It is important to keep in mind that China accounts for close to 70% of Bitcoin production, but it does not allow Chinese citizens to own it. China continuously blocked access to all domestic and foreign cryptocurrency exchanges and ICO websites for Chinese citizens. They have been net sellers of Bitcoin, and close to 40% of the Bitcoin is currently held by Americans. This is probably the exact reason why Chinese officials openly touted Bitcoin as a “great investment alternative” after the price of Bitcoin collapsed 14% due to the blackout in China. Chinese authorities probably want to continuously sell Bitcoin to Americans.

As the Bitcoin community predicts, if the USD collapses, Bitcoin’s value will collapse simultaneously, with Americans being the major holders of the cryptocurrency. I don’t think the creditor nations (including China) would accept Bitcoin unless they own it themselves – which they don’t. During any type of currency crisis, it is likely that American Bitcoin investors would be the ones holding the bag of worthless digital tokens that nobody wants.

There are around 180 fiat currencies in the world. However, there are more than 4,000 cryptocurrencies as of Jan 2021. The number of cryptocurrencies is growing exponentially and as technology evolves, better and more advanced technology will inevitably replace the old. There was not a single technology where the first technology was better than the ones that followed in human history. Bitcoin investors say that Bitcoin will be immortal because of its great network effect, keep in mind that Myspace was replaced by Facebook, and Google replaced Yahoo. Moreover, as Michael Burry pointed out, Bitcoin bulls may be underestimating the already established network effect embodied in the global fiat economic system.

Source: Bitcoin vs other cryptos

It is ironic that most non-Bitcoin cryptocurrencies possess many technological advantages that Bitcoin doesn’t have. This poses a potential competitive risk, and other cryptocurrencies are in fact diluting Bitcoin’s current market share.



Source: Bitcoin dominance chart – Tradingview

This exact trend was shown on April 22, where Bitcoin dominance fell below 50%, which was the first since 2018. This may be a harbinger of what may come.

Data by YCharts

Ethereum and Dogecoin have been eating into Bitcoin’s market rapidly. Ethereum rose continuously with a strong momentum while Bitcoin fell 20%+ during April 2021. Imagine what will happen to Bitcoin’s market dominance during the next decades knowing that Bitcoin already lost 50% of its market cap in less than 10 years.

Another ironic fact is that in 2021, Bitcoin has lost almost 90% of its value versus #Dogecoin. In my view, even if cryptocurrencies become more widely adopted, there is no guarantee that Bitcoin will be the dominant cryptocurrency that retains its value. Contrary to what Bitcoin evangelists claim, there are plenty of Cryptocurrencies that have significant technological advantages over Bitcoin. The differentiating factor of Bitcoin may not be a wide enough moat to fend off its competitors. I think it is possible that Bitcoin continuously falls while other cryptocurrencies rise in value. This will be problematic for Bitcoin marketers as momentum was the biggest selling point that recruited more investors to buy into the “Bitcoin scheme.”

About 55% of all Bitcoin purchases are conducted with Tether, according to researcher CryptoCompare. Tether is controversial because of the company’s alleged role in manipulating the price of Bitcoin, an unclear relationship with the Bitfinex exchange, its apparent lack of a long-term banking relationship, and the company’s failure to provide a promised audit showing adequate reserves backing the Tether token. David Gerard was quoted by the Wall Street Journal saying that Tether “is sort of the central bank of crypto trading … [yet] they don’t conduct themselves like you’d expect a responsible, sensible financial institution to do.” New York’s top law enforcement official had been investigating the firms over allegations that they tried to cover up to $850 million in losses. According to the New York Attorney General, “Tether’s claims that its virtual currency was fully backed by U.S. dollars at all times was a lie.” As such, Tether and Bitfinex agree to pay an $18.5 million fine to end the New York probe. I think Tether could be a ticking time bomb that could destroy the faith in the cryptocurrency market. If Tether is not backed by a dollar by 1:1 ratio, and somehow Tether is running a fractional reserve system, then Bitcoin’s price of US$55k may not actually be 55k USD. A massive bank run can happen to Tether, and this will cause a spectacular collapse in Bitcoin price as investors sell their cryptocurrency and get back into USD.

Whales (minority Bitcoin investors who hold a large number of Bitcoins) own 40% of the Bitcoin, and they could manipulate the market through leverage longs or shorts. The chart below shows block selling of Bitcoin and large capital moving into tether. I think this may show that whales may be selling their Bitcoin and buying tether to cash out.



Source: Glassnote Data

I concede that this could be a temporary trend, but a similar trend was shown in 2018 before Bitcoin started to collapse.



Source: Bitcoin stock-to-flow model

In April 2021, the cryptocurrency market topped $2 trillion in value for the first time. In order for the Bitcoin price to surpass 100k by the end of 2021 and 1M by 2025, cryptocurrency’s market cap should surpass the total market capitalization of the Hong-Kong stock market in 2021 and surpass the total market capitalization of the U.S. stock market by 2024-2025. Remember, in order to buy Bitcoin; investors need to sell their fiat currency or treasury bonds, putting downward pressure on the government-backed fiat. I don’t think regulators would let Bitcoin grow at the rate that it grew during the 2020-2021 time period.

Source: Howmuch.net

Bitcoin is at a very important tipping point, and I project that coordinated regulatory attack from central bankers will take place, causing a massive collapse in Bitcoin price. For example, the pin that caused the 2017 Bitcoin bubble to collapse was the Chinese regulatory authorities imposing a ban on initial coin offerings (ICO), a cryptocurrency-based fundraising process. I think a similar regulatory push will take place in western countries, especially in the US, as many countries launch their own central-bank digital currencies. In my view, the Bitcoin bubble does not have too much room for a run-up.

Bitcoin moves based on retail momentum and exotic catalysts. Late 2020’s parabolic rise was driven by several catalysts, including Microstrategy’s bulk purchasing of Bitcoin, PayPal allowing investors to buy and hold Bitcoin, and Paul Tudor investing in Bitcoin. Early 2021’s rally was driven by Coinbase (COIN) IPO and TSLA (TSLA) buying Bitcoin. However, I think a major catalyst has already happened, and Bitcoin needs a larger and more groundbreaking catalyst to move higher as the price goes up. I think there is a high likelihood that new catalysts don’t happen, and even if it does, its impact on the Bitcoin market would be limited as the market cap already surpassed 1trillion dollars. At this point, in order to drive Bitcoin 20% higher, there needs to be a $200B inflow of new capital, which is a substantial amount of money. This is the reason why Bitcoin is constantly losing momentum and collapsed 25% after its recent 65k peak. In fact, I think at this point, there is only bad news flow left for Bitcoin investors.

Data by YCharts

Since TSLA announced the purchase of Bitcoin this February, TSLA’s share price immediately entered a bear market territory. This clearly indicated that there are many investors who did not appreciate Elon Musk speculating with the shareholders’ money by investing in Bitcoin.



Source: Twitter – Elon Musk’s personal Twitter account

Source: TSLA earnings call – SEC document

Especially, I was surprised to see TSLA selling Bitcoin in less than 2 months after buying it. I think Elon understood that many investors who buy TSLA also buy Bitcoin. Elon Musk was able to profit from the bitcoin price appreciation through buying bitcoin before posting several Bitcoin-related posts on his Twitter account and selling a big portion after the TSLA announced the news. I think this does not bode well for Bitcoin in the future.

Data by YCharts

Another example would be Microstrategy (MSTR). Michael Saylor almost runs his company like a leveraged Bitcoin hedge-fund, borrowing large amounts of money from the bank to speculate in Bitcoin prices. MicroStrategy’s share price initially went up 12 times but soon collapsed 50% even though Bitcoin price continuously appreciated. Both Microstrategy and Tesla’s case may have sent a clear warning to CEOs around the world not to gamble with Bitcoin.



Source: Microstrategy stock – 2000 to 2021 – Google stock

Leverage is a double-edged sword; when the next Bitcoin winter comes, Microstrategy’s stock might experience another 1999-like price collapse.

Who live by bitcoin, will likely die by bitcoin.

There are few things that can change my view on Bitcoin.

First, I want to see major central banks around the world buy Bitcoin. Secondly, I want to see Bitcoin being used as a currency to buy and sell goods and services. In order for this to happen, Bitcoin’s volatility needs to subside significantly, and transaction speed and cost need to go down. Thirdly, I want to see Bitcoin going through market correction and inflationary periods. I think 12 years of history is too short for investors to confidently buy Bitcoin.

I think it is evident that Bitcoin is a bubble; however, I concede that it is impossible to time when the Bitcoin bubble will collapse. The best strategy would be to think of the news flows. I think it is unlikely to see major Fortune 500 companies buying bitcoin in their balance sheet after seeing Tesla’s stock suffering.



Source: Chart showing 74% of investors who responded to the survey think that bitcoin is a bubble. Source: Bank of America Global Research, Yahoo Finance

Also, as shown in the recent Bank of America survey, “74% of the fund managers still think bitcoin is a bubble,” I don’t think major institutional investors will buy into the Bitcoin thesis fast enough to support the momentum. If the Bitcoin momentum slows down, many retail investors will move on to the cryptocurrencies and further deteriorating the momentum. I think that trend is already happening.

As the famous economist John Maynard Keynes said, “the markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” Therefore, it is important to be cautious and flexible as market conditions evolve. The best way to short Bitcoin would be using options. For investors who are not familiar with trading futures or options, I would recommend looking into BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF (BITI).

Data by YCharts

Due to the reasons discussed in this article, the intrinsic value of bitcoin would be zero, therefore it is impossible to use traditional valuation metrics to decide whether bitcoin is overvalued or not. Any price above 0 would be overvalued in my opinion. I think the best way to predict the short and long-term movement would be to look at momentum indicators. If we look at 2017’s massive 80% Bitcoin collapse, we see that Bitcoin collapsed to almost 13,000 dollars range after reaching around 20k all-time high in 2018. This is roughly a 35% decline. After Bitcoin’s momentum died, Bitcoin had a small dead cat bounce back to 16k and it went precipitously down to 3k in less than a year. I think a similar trend will happen to Bitcoin as well as most of the retail investors would sell out when the momentum starts falling downward. Leverage short-sellers and huge discounts in GBTC premium is another negative factor that could plague Bitcoin.

Data by YCharts

I think investors should keep monitoring for that 35-40% decline and check momentum indicators. I am actively shorting bitcoin and bitcoin-related stocks now as I believe the peak is in or it is imminently on the horizon. If we use 2018-2019 as a benchmark, Bitcoin can collapse back to 13k when the music stops. However, there is no guarantee that it will rise back as there are more alternatives available that can replace Bitcoin such as CBDCs or 4,000 other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin has continuously failed to deliver what the investors hoped for during the last 12 years of existence. Bitcoin is an inefficient currency and did not work as a hedge against market correction, and there is no evidence to believe it ever will. I believe Bitcoin mostly marches to its own drum, and it is just a speculative bubble driven by media hype and coordinated marketing campaigns. Contrary to what the Bitcoin community claims, Bitcoin has many risks to watch out for. Bitcoin is technically not de-centralized due to the oligarchy of miners concentrated in China and reliance on few major bitcoin exchanges. Furthermore, Bitcoin is based on a fragile system, and a simple blackout in China can cause a flash-crash of 14%, like what happened in April. There are many red flags that investors should watch out for raised during the last few months. Most importantly, Bitcoin has reached a point where it got too big too fast and exhausted its catalysts to move further. Now, Bitcoin will likely face more dilution from other cryptocurrencies such as Ether, Dogecoin, along with stricter government regulations. I think cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can innovate finance; however, that doesn’t mean Bitcoin will succeed. I believe investors should closely monitor how the bitcoin momentum changes. The best way to short bitcoin would be through buying options of bitcoin-related stocks or using futures contracts. Shorting the bitcoin bubble could be like shorting the banks in 2008; it could be the most profitable trade of the decade.

