Microsoft's 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 is selling for its best price yet – The Verge

Filed under:

Plus, save on Samsung’s The Frame and the latest iPad Pro

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you’re looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Need a sleek 15-inch laptop that’s powerful but won’t totally break the bank? Today, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is available at a new all-time low. Amazon is currently selling the laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, ‎8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1,288.99 instead of $1,499.99. In her review, The Verge’s Monica Chin praised the device for being such a massive improvement over its predecessor, the aptly-titled Surface Laptop 3. She was also impressed by the laptop’s excellent battery life, lightweight build, and tall 3:2 display. While it released in April 2021, it remains a good buy if you’re looking for an efficient Windows machine and don’t mind its distinct lack of ports.

While slightly more expensive, Best Buy is also offering a $200 discount, selling the same configuration for $1,299.99.

Related

The 2021 Surface Laptop 4 offers excellent performance, better chips, and solid battery life.

Like many TVs in the run up to Super Bowl Sunday, the 55-inch version of Samsung’s decor-meets-tech Frame TV has returned to its Black Friday price. Regularly $1,497.99, several retailers — including BuyDig, B&H Photo, Samsung, and Best Buy — are selling it for around $998, which is also its lowest price to date. That’s a savings of $500 on a TV that displays artwork when its sensors detect that somebody’s in the room, but can easily turn into a smart 4K TV when needed. In addition to boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, the TV also comes with support for Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands, it has four HDMI ports, and the Tizen smart platform gives you access to most major streaming services without needing a dedicated streaming device.

Other configurations are on sale, too. The 65-inch, for example, is selling for around $1,498 at BuyDig, Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Samsung, which is $2 shy of the all-time low we saw during Black Friday. Best Buy is also taking $90 off of the Facebook Portal TV with your purchase, up to $300 off on select soundbars, and offering new subscribers a month of Philo for $5 with each purchase.

Related

Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode.

Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode.

Shifting away from TVs to iPads, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available for pick-up at Micro Center in both silver and space gray for $899.99, a new all-time low. That’s a $200 discount off the original price, and even lower than the price we saw on the 128GB, Wi-Fi-ready model on Black Friday. Equipped with the M1 processor, the 2021 iPad Pro is blazing-fast and delivers excellent performance. As we noted in our review, the 12.9-inch model also comes with an impressive Mini LED panel, which allows the display to achieve deep black levels, high brightness, and a high contrast ratio.

If you don’t live within close proximity to a Micro Center store, the good news is that Amazon and Walmart are also discounting the same configuration, albeit not as heavily. The same configuration of the iPad Pro is $999 at Amazon, a $100 discount that matches its Black Friday price. Walmart is offering the same discount.

If you want something a little cheaper, the 2020 iPad Air, which we currently consider to be the best tablet for most people, is also still on sale for its best price to date. Normally $599.99, the 64GB, Wi-Fi model is currently available at Best Buy for $499.99. Read our review.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with the company’s own M1 processor and Thunderbolt. However, the 12.9-inch model also touts the best display of any tablet available.

The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button at the top of the device.

We’ve got some excellent news for PlayStation owners: Sony is currently discounting more than 400 digital PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles during its “Critics’ Choice” sale, which runs until February 16th. Right now, for example, you can get 40 percent off the standard version of Deathloop for the PS5, which is selling for $35.99 instead of $59.99. The standard PS4 and PS5 versions of Far Cry 6 are also 40 percent off and on sale for the same price.

Other highlights include the standard, PS4 version of Call of Duty Vanguard for $38.99 (regularly $59.99) and the PS4 and PS5 versions of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, which are on sale for $49.69 instead of $69.99.

Related

The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird.

Far Cry 6 puts you in the Cuba-inspired locale of Yara. It’s the latest in Ubisoft’s open-world, first-person-shooter franchise.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment in the long-running FPS series, from developer Sledgehammer Games. It returns to the theater of World War II for campaign and online multiplayer, and also features Zombies and Warzone modes.

Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world third-person sword-fighting game that sees your character trying to prevent the Mongolian invasion of Japan.

If you’ve never owned an Amazon Echo before, you can get a third-gen Echo Dot for just $4.99 when you sign up for a month of Amazon Music Unlimited, costing $9.99, with the auto-renewal setting switched on. By itself, the last-gen Echo Dot retails for $39.99, while an individual subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited costs $9.99 a month, so you’ll get to checkout for $14.98 for the bundle instead of $49.98. Note that the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription is set to auto-renew after an introductory month, and existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers cannot take advantage of the deal. You can read the terms of the deal here.

The price gets a little better for Amazon Prime subscribers who haven’t bought an Echo speaker before. Signing up for an individual subscription costs $7.99 instead of $9.99, dropping the total price of this bundle to $12.98.

While an older model, we gave the third-gen Echo Dot an excellent 9/10 rating when we reviewed it in 2018, praising how much better the sound quality was than its predecessor. It also supports Amazon’s Alexa, which you can use to play 70 million songs with Music Unlimited, and gives you a way to control your smart home gadgets hands-free. It doesn’t sound as good as the fourth-gen model, sure, but its puck-like design is far more versatile.

Related

This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device.

Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week.

Please confirm your subscription to Verge Deals via the verification email we just sent you.

Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week.

Please confirm your subscription to Verge Deals via the verification email we just sent you.

source