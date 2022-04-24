What's new on Disney Plus May 2022: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moon Knight finale and more – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Here’s what’s new on Disney Plus in May 2022

The force is strong with the slate of what’s new on Disney Plus for May 2022. And, while there are two big shows (arguably more for some) on Disney Plus this month, we’re not surprised that there’s simply not as much here as, say, the new on Netflix list gets every month.

This works for Disney Plus because its price is much lower ($7.99 per month for 4K streaming vs Netflix’s $19.99 monthly fee), and so expectations are lower (people know to look for new movies and shows every weekend on all the other big streaming services, too).

The biggest arrival of the month on Disney Plus will be Obi-Wan Kenobi, which brings Ewan McGregor back into the role of the Jedi master. Its other big debut is a Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers live-action/animation hybrid comedy movie.

Also, Disney Plus is thankfully giving us more actually-new content. Unlike much of what’s on Disney Plus, Sneakerella and The Quest are not spin-offs from other pre-existing Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars projects.

Disney Plus’ other big show of May 2022 is the continuing Moon Knight, as the finale debuts on Wednesday (May 4). Of course, your set of Disney Plus shows may also include four more episodes of The Kardashians, which arrive on May 5, 12, 19 and 26 if you’re an international subscriber, as the series debuts on the Disney Plus Star Channel outside of the U.S. (as Hulu is only in the U.S.).

The most highly-awaited grudge match in that galaxy far, far away is coming in Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi show. The series looks to have more than just the hyped clash of Obi-Wan and his wayward pupil Anakin (now Darth Vader) — but that’s what most know about it. More interestingly, we have Kenobi in a moment of defeat, going through the emotions of Anakin’s betrayal. And he’s also starting work on his next prodigy: Luke Skywalker.

Premieres Friday, May 27 with two episodes

This one shocked even yours truly. Instead of following in the cheerful and wholesome angles of the original animated series, the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie shows that characters can grow up with their audience. When you combine openly mocking the idea of a reboot, a “we’ve got to reunite even though we’ve grown apart” story with a mix of CGI and 2D animation that actually has plot to it? Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers looks like a good fun time. Also, the voice-acting cast is amazing, with John Mulaney and Andy Samberg (respectively) as Chip and Dale, and the likes of Flula Borg, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons and more involved.

Streaming on May 20

Our top selections are in bold, and we’ve got official synopses from Disney Plus to help explain its latest originals.

