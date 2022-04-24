Get an iPhone 12 Mini for free. Just pay for the line – CNET

Verizon is giving away the iPhone Mini 64GB, or you can pay a few more dollars a month for one with more memory.

The iPhone 12 Mini has everything the iPhone 12 has in a smaller size. There’s the OLED display, 5G wireless, IP68 rating for dust and water, MagSafe compatibility and other good features. And though it’s (relatively) affordable, starting at $699, right now Verizon is giving it away for free, which last I checked is a better deal. Specifically, you can get the when you get it with a new line and Verizon’s unlimited plan.

Of course, this isn’t a slam dunk; you might not want to entangle yourself in an unlimited plan at a major carrier, and I wouldn’t blame you for that choice. But if this is attractive to you, you can buy the phone at full price and then Verizon credits your account for the phone over the course of 24 months.

If you would rather have more memory under the hood, the 128GB version adds $2.08 to your monthly bill and the 256GB phone is $6.25 per month. No matter which version you get, it’s available in six colors including the new purple finish.

Want to know more? Check out CNET’s full review of the iPhone 12 Mini, in which Patrick Holland called it “a one-handed phone user’s dream.”

CNET’s deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.

source