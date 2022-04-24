Kishu Inu Price Predictions: Where Will the KISHU Crypto Go After Major Rally? – InvestorPlace

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Is Kishu Inu the next Shiba Inu?

The Kishu Inu (CCC: KISHU-USD ) token is on an absolute rampage, up more than 25% in the past 24 hours. Kishu Inu is a “community-focused, decentralized cryptocurrency” that rewards users with a 2% KISHU award for every transaction. Within its first month of launching, Kishu surpassed the $2 billion market capitalization level and claimed over 100,000 holders. However, the dog-themed crypto has declined since then and carries a relatively small market cap of $243 million, making it the 2,859th-largest cryptocurrency. During the past 24 hours, the KISHU token made the top 10 list of cryptocurrency purchases by the 1,000 largest Ethereum wallet holders.

Kishu Inu was created last year as a decentralized meme project with a legitimate purpose. Its mission is to bring next-generation concepts, such as non-fungible tokens (NFT), DeFi and participation awards, into the mainstream. In addition, the KISHU token is built on the Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) blockchain with a total supply of 100 quadrillion tokens.

Kishu Swap is the decentralized exchange offered by Kishu Inu. The network is powered by Uniswap and allows holders to swap any ERC-20 token with another. In addition, Kishu Swap also offers its own NFT marketplace called Kishu Crate. Users on Kishu Crate can stake Wrapped Ethereum (CCC: WETH-USD ) to earn points, which can be used to collect NFTs.

So, is the Kishu Inu a viable project, or just another meme token? Let’s take a look at Kishu Inu price predictions to see what the experts think.

