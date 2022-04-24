What to expect from iPhone 14 – The Catholic Transcript

The Catholic Transcript

Apple traditionally releases a file Iphone in September. Less than six months before the date of the announcement, the first rumors emerged about what the upcoming iPhone 14 model will be prison cell from the brand.

In a report on Bloomberg, Mark Gorman, who specializes in Apple coverage and has a high success rate when reporting on the company, cites some of the features that should appear in the company’s next generation of smartphones.

In short, the iPhone 14 should have a new look (at least some versions), retire the mini version, as well as have a much more powerful camera than its predecessors.

The Bloomberg columnist says that Apple has a three-year design cycle policy. The company for the first time shows a new look in the first year, in the second year only the “stuffing” of the phone is changed, and in the third year, the new design makes its debut.

The current cycle of the iPhone 12. Therefore, the company is expected to introduce a new look this year for the iPhone 14.

The big difference this time should be the notch where the company places the camera and FaceID sensors. They will still be there, but they should have a pill format, which should assign the sensor to FaceID, accompanied by a circle where the photo camera should be Personal.

Instead of cropping, iPhone 14 Pro (right view) may have ‘hole and grain’

Photo: Ian Zelbo/Reproduction

However, the novelty should only be present on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue the same style as their predecessors.

Some people were thrilled when Apple released the iPhone mini, a smaller version of the phone with a 5.4-inch (13.7cm) screen. However, the model was not successful in sales.

According to Gurman, there will be four size options for the iPhone 14:

Currently, the iPhones 13 Pro has a telephoto camera with zoom, a LiDAR scanner (which helps measure 3D objects), a screen with a higher refresh rate (which helps a lot for those who enjoy games) and superior graphics processing.

For the next generation, high-end versions of the iPhone are expected to have a 48-megapixel camera – the iPhone 14 will continue with a 12-megapixel sensor.

In addition, Pro models should have the new A16 chip, while traditional models should continue with the A15 chip.

There have always been rumors that iPhones could have satellite communication. This does not necessarily mean making calls over this type of connection. The idea is that phones have a connection to be able to report emergency situations, when there are no connections to antennas in the vicinity.

According to Gorman, this type of connection should be available on Apple Watches.

Since the beginning of the year Rumors spread that iPhone 14 A reliable titanium frame gives the device more durability in case of drops. In addition, the company is said to be planning to redesign the speaker and microphone grilles.

To avoid overheating, especially in more demanding tasks, the following iPhones may have a new thermal vapor chamber system, thus keeping the phone cooler and more efficient.

Until September, we still have more rumors related to the iPhone 14. From official, we will have it on June 6 to WWDC 2022, Apple Developer ConferenceAn event in which the company presents updates for its various operating systems. Sometimes, the brand usually indicates what to expect from the company’s next generation of devices.

*With information from Bloomberg

