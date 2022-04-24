How to Install the Google Play Store on Windows 11 – MUO – MakeUseOf

Not happy with Windows 11’s Android offerings? Here’s how to install the Google Play Store on Windows 11.

You can natively run Android apps on Windows 11 via Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA); however, it has its limitations. The new OS only natively supports Amazon’s Appstore and not Google Play Store. And while sideloading Android apps is an option, anything that requires Google Play Service will not work.

However, you can install Google Play Store on Windows 11 to overcome this limitation. Here we show you how.

As discussed earlier, you can sideload and run Android apps on Windows 11. However, finding APKs and installing them via the Command Prompt is cumbersome. You also need to configure ADB to install Android apps.

You can install a fully functional Google Play Store to remedy this problem. Also, this allows you to run Google Play Service-dependent apps. This method is courtesy of ADeltaX Internal, which has uploaded a video explaining the process on YouTube.

However, it is a complicated process and involves downloading several small packages and then moving them around. Fortunately, a developer (Yujinchang08) on GitHub has simplified this process with a custom WSA installer.

The WSA installer consists of a modified WSA package with Magisk and Open GApps integration. Magisk is a root access utility wherein Open GApps offers up-to-date Google Apps packages.

Related: Must-Have Magisk Modules for Your Android Device

For this guide, we will focus on the second method to install Google Play Store on Windows 11. So, let’s begin.

Note that this process requires installing third-party modified files and packages and involves potential risks. Before proceeding, create a restore point in Windows 11 or a recovery drive. These recovery options can help you undo the changes or repair the system if something goes wrong.

Related: How to Create a Recovery Drive and System Repair Disc in Windows

If you have Windows Subsystem for Android installed, you can uninstall it from the Apps & features section.

To uninstall WSA:

Developer Mode allows you to sideload apps and access other developer features, including remote installation apps via SSH services.

To enable Developer Mode:

You need to configure the Virtual Machine Platform and Windows Hypervisor Platform to run Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11. Skip this step if you have installed WSA previously.

To configure the Virtual Machine:

If successful, you will see an update status message during restart.

You can download the modified version of the WSA installer from a GitHub repository. Here’s how to do it.

Once the download is complete, follow these steps to install Windows Subsystem for Android and Google Play Store

Now you can install Android apps on Windows 11 from Google Play Store. However, some apps may still not work properly due to the region and licensing restrictions.

Being able to run Android apps natively on Windows 11 removes the hassle of Android emulators. Now with the Play Store support, you can install most if not all the Android apps without sideloading.

That said, for the apps that are not available in Play Store, you can sideload them on your Windows 11 PC using the Command Prompt or WSA Tools.

Tashreef is a developer and works as a technical writer at MakeUseOf. With a bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, he has over 5 years of experience and covers Microsoft Windows and everything around it. When not looking for a missing semicolon or churning out text, you can find him trying FPS titles or looking for new animated shows and movies.

Join our newsletter for tech tips, reviews, free ebooks, and exclusive deals!

source