News
Earth Day 2022: best eco-friendly iPhone, AirPods, iPad, smart home accessories – AppleInsider
Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
Contact Us | Privacy Policy
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.
If you’re looking for some eco-friendly gear to add to your collection, check out AppleInsider’s collection of thoughtful accessories that are good for the environment.
Earth Day is here, so of course we’re thinking it may be time to incorporate more environmentally friendly products into our current stash. So here are some of our top picks for accessories that aren’t just good for you but good for the planet.
Keeping your gear safe should be a priority, but there’s no reason the case you choose can’t be helpful to the environment. Plenty of accessory makers understand that and have come up with clever ways to repurpose plastic that would otherwise end up in landfills.
Buy at OtterBox
Otterbox’s Core Series lineup includes MagSafe-compatible iPhone cases that utilize scrap plastic for a sustainable, fashionable twist.
By utilizing post-industrial recycled plastic for a colorful flair, Otterbox has already repurposed more than 1.4 million pounds of plastic that would otherwise end up in landfills. Its soft, grippy exterior makes it easy to hold, and the colorful plastic flakes add a fantastic texture.
This ultra-slim profile case is available in Funfetti White or Carnival Night Black for $59.95, for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini.
Buy at Nimble
If you’re looking for an environmentally-friendly case that blends into the background, Nimble’s Disc Case may be the case for you.
Crafted from clear, recycled polycarbonate, the Disc Case easily snaps onto your phone and protects it from drops up to 10 feet. In addition, it features antimicrobial protection and an anti-yellowing agent, keeping your case looking good for years to come.
The Disc Case is available for iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, & iPhone SE 2020. You can pick one up for $39.95.
Buy at Amazon
Built from 75% ocean-based recycled plastic, Lifeproof’s Eco-friendly AirPods cases deliver edge-to-edge protection for your AirPods.
Thanks to the quick-clip carabiner, your AirPods stay precisely where you want them at all times. The Eco-friendly case is also wireless charger compatible, so you won’t need to remove your AirPods case at the end of the day.
No wireless charger? No worry. A cutout at the bottom ensures you can easily attach a Lighting cable to keep your case topped up.
The Eco-friendly AirPods case is available for the first- and second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro and comes in various fun colors. Those interested can pick one up for $29.99. Lifeproof also donates $1 to a nonprofit partner after purchase.
Even your Apple Watch band can come from an environmentally-sound source. We’ve picked a couple of favorites that are sure to fit into nearly anyone’s wardrobe.
Buy at Pela
Pela started out making smartphone cases, but realized there’s likely a market for even more eco-friendly materials, so they branched out into watch bands as well. Pela’s Apple Watch band was a hit with AppleInsider staffers.
Pela’s products are crafted from Flaxstic, a bioplastic elastomer, and flax straw. So when you’ve decided you no longer want your strap, it’s fully compostable and can break down into its natural components.
In addition to being fully compostable, the Pela Apple Watch band is also very comfortable. Additionally, we loved the unique lugs that can easily be separated from the watch band to be recycled separately.
You can score your own Pela Apple Watch band from Peel’s site, starting at $49.95.
Buy at Amazon
If you like the feeling and convenience of a fabric watchband, Lifeproof has an environmentally sound option for you.
Crafted from 99% ocean-plastic yarn, Lifeproof’s Eco-friendly Apple Watch band is a comfortable and fashionable way to accessorize your Apple Watch.
You can snag your own on Amazon for as low as $24.10 (reg. $39.99), and they come in seven ocean-inspired colorways.
Tote your favorite gear around while helping to recycle plastic and vinyl that would otherwise end up in landfills.
Buy at Incase
AppleInsider reviewed the full Incase x Bionic lineup last year, and we certainly had a favorite — the Hipsack.
You can either wear it on your hip, as the name implies, or sling it over your shoulder for a crossbody bag.
It features two inner compartments with plenty of small mesh pockets that allow you to tuck whatever smalls you need to keep track of safely away. In addition, an internal valuables pocket keeps your most essential items contained.
A detachable key-ring allows you to clip your keys into your bag and easily remove them when needed.
It’s crafted from Bionic FLX yarn, a yarn that is spun out of recycled coastal and marine plastic. Each Hipsack contains roughly the same amount of reclaimed plastic as thirteen water bottles.
The Incase Bionic Hipsack is available from Incase and costs $69.95. You can snag your own in two colorways — Baltic Sea or sand.
Buy at Rareform
If you’re looking to make a statement, look no further than Rareform’s collection. Everything Rareform makes features recycled billboard vinyl, ensuring that no two bags are exactly the same.
We’ve chosen to highlight the Maya Crossbody Tote, an everyday bag with ample space for everything you need. It features a large main compartment perfect for stashing everything you need during the day. It also has an external storage sleeve for quick access and a 15″ padded laptop sleeve, perfect for carrying your MacBook Pro.
It also features handles, allowing you to tote the bag briefcase-style. However, you can also switch it up and clip on the included crossbody strap for hands-free convenience.
The Maya Crossbody tote is available from Rareform and costs $160 — though, it’s worth looking through their entire collection.
There are plenty of devices out there that can do good for your home and the environment. These smart devices can help you save green while saving the planet.
Buy at Amazon
One of our favorite HomeKit devices, the second-generation Eve Energy smart plug is certainly worth checking out.
It allows you to automate tasks, such as turning on and off lighting or power-hungry appliances and monitors their energy consumption. This lets you see how much energy your big-ticket items, such as your television or washing machine, are using — and when it may be time to upgrade.
The second-generation Eve Energy is available on Amazon for $39.95.
Buy at Amazon
One of the most well-known smart lighting solutions out there, the Philips Hue line, can give you incredible control over your home’s lighting.
The robust line-up includes smart bulbs, light strips, lamps and lighting fixtures, and even has a fair amount of starter kits that can help you get started.
Automating your lights to turn on only when you need them can help save money — and energy — which is a win for both your wallet and the planet.
As an added benefit, Philips’ Hue Bridge was one of the first devices to incorporate HomeKit’s Adaptive Lighting feature that rolled out with iOS 14. This allows the Hue Bridge to dynamically change the lighting in your home based on the ambient light.
You can check out the Philips Hue line-up on the Philips Hue website.
Apple's latest "Shot on iPhone" video "Poached" celebrates Singapore's beloved dish of chicken rice, with Chef's Table' creator David Gelb producing the piece on an iPhone 13 Pro.
In the latest Apple Crime Blotter, Rudy Giuliani unlocks phones for prosecutors, iCloud evidence catches man who threatened Congresswoman, and multiple iPhone thefts from Walmart.
Mujjo has historically produced some of the finest leather cases around. Its latest lineup for iPhone 13 is as good as ever but still lacks support for Apple's Magsafe — which may be a dealbreaker.
Porsche Design's AOC AGON Pro PD32M is in the same general price bracket as the Apple Studio Display, but each monitor offers varying benefits to well-heeled users wanting a premium experience.
If you have $2,000 burning a hole in your pocket and want a Mac, getting a 14-inch MacBook Pro or a Mac Studio is a great idea. Here's how the identically-priced workstations compare to each other.
What desktop Mac you buy is an incredibly personal decision, driven by workflow as much as it is by financial considerations. Fortunately, there are wide varieties of machines you can buy at any price point. Here's how to pick.
Whether you're an avid crafter or starting your own small business and want to handle the merchandising yourself, Cricut machines can help create some truly impressive projects. Here's how each model compares to the next, and which one you should check out.
We pulled our 2011 Thunderbolt Display out of storage to compare it against Apple's all-new Studio Display.
CalDigit Tuff Nano Plus review: A reliable, durable, portable SSD
Latest 'Shot on iPhone 13 Pro' video highlights Singapore's chicken rice war
Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger review: A reliable MagSafe-compatible charger
New iMac Pro and M3 iMac coming, but not in 2022
Apple warns developers it will pull apps without recent updates from the App Store
Daily deals April 24: $250 off 75-inch Hisense Smart TV, $499 Intel Mac mini, $105 robot vacuum cleaner, more
Crime blotter: Amsterdam mayor honors survivors of Apple Store hostage standoff
Apple TV+ 'Lady in the Lake' prepares for filming in Baltimore
Apple's latest "Shot on iPhone" video "Poached" celebrates Singapore's beloved dish of chicken rice, with Chef's Table' creator David Gelb producing the piece on an iPhone 13 Pro.
In the latest Apple Crime Blotter, Rudy Giuliani unlocks phones for prosecutors, iCloud evidence catches man who threatened Congresswoman, and multiple iPhone thefts from Walmart.
Mujjo has historically produced some of the finest leather cases around. Its latest lineup for iPhone 13 is as good as ever but still lacks support for Apple's Magsafe — which may be a dealbreaker.
Playdate is a new gaming console from the beloved Mac development studio Panic. It's small, has a metal crank, and is unlike any console we've played to date — and we love it.
Apple is expected to release a new Mac mini in the fall of 2022 with a complete redesign, M2 or M2 Pro processors, and more ports. Here's everything that's been rumored so far, and what it may look like.
Even though Apple doesn't include a coffee maker category within HomeKit, there are still ways to automate your daily brewing process. Here's how to create a smart coffee maker with Apple HomeKit.
Amidst all the other updates in the last year, Apple has forgotten some of the products in its portfolio. Here are five things that we think Apple should show some love.
The new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is the all-in-one cleaning companion your home deserves. Siri Shortcuts enabled verbose voice control so this robot can mop and vacuum your home before cleaning itself after.
The CalDigit Tuff Nano Plus is a speedy SSD with an impressive 2TB capacity designed for on-the-go iPad and Mac workflows.
Satechi's Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is a great piece of kit to add to your ride and is a perfect iPhone companion when paired with wireless CarPlay.
Mujjo has historically produced some of the finest leather cases around. Its latest lineup for iPhone 13 is as good as ever but still lacks support for Apple's Magsafe — which may be a dealbreaker.
Casetify has just opened the waitlist for its first-ever Star Wars collection, set to drop on May 4. We got to test a few of the products early, including a pair of iPhone cases.
Nomad continues to roll out new GaN chargers, with the most recent addition a dual-USB-C output 65W power adapter.
AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.
If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.
{{ title }}