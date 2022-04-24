The Community Scientists Who Helped Discover A New Planet : Short Wave – NPR

Emily Kwong

Katherine Sypher

Chloee Weiner

An illustration depicting a Jupiter-like exoplanet called TOI-2180 b. It was spotted by community scientists in data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt hide caption

An illustration depicting a Jupiter-like exoplanet called TOI-2180 b. It was spotted by community scientists in data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

When a team of exoplanetary treasure hunters joined forces with professional astronomers, they discovered a whole new world. Short Wave host Emily Kwong talks with astronomer Paul Dalba and community scientist Tom Jacobs about how their collaboration led to the recent observation of a new Jupiter-like exoplanet.

You can follow Emily on Twitter @EmilyKwong1234 and Paul @Paul_Dalba. Email the show at ShortWave@NPR.org.

This episode was produced and fact checked by Katherine Sypher and edited by Stephanie O’Neill. Additional production from Chloee Weiner.

Sponsor Message

Become an NPR sponsor

source