Connect with us

News

The Community Scientists Who Helped Discover A New Planet : Short Wave - NPR
Advertisement

News

iPhone SE 3 specs and price just tipped by leaker - Tom's Guide

News

One Year on Mars: Celebrate with the Perseverance Team – NASA Mars Exploration - NASA Mars Exploration

News

Here’s how to pre-order the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Duo 2 and other devices - USA TODAY

News

Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions, 2 Altcoins to Watch: Analyst - Business Insider

News

The Community Scientists Who Helped Discover A New Planet : Short Wave – NPR

Published

1 day ago

on

wp header logo 642

Emily Kwong
Katherine Sypher
Chloee Weiner
An illustration depicting a Jupiter-like exoplanet called TOI-2180 b. It was spotted by community scientists in data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt hide caption
An illustration depicting a Jupiter-like exoplanet called TOI-2180 b. It was spotted by community scientists in data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.
When a team of exoplanetary treasure hunters joined forces with professional astronomers, they discovered a whole new world. Short Wave host Emily Kwong talks with astronomer Paul Dalba and community scientist Tom Jacobs about how their collaboration led to the recent observation of a new Jupiter-like exoplanet.

You can follow Emily on Twitter @EmilyKwong1234 and Paul @Paul_Dalba. Email the show at ShortWave@NPR.org.
This episode was produced and fact checked by Katherine Sypher and edited by Stephanie O’Neill. Additional production from Chloee Weiner.
Sponsor Message
Become an NPR sponsor

source

Related Topics:

Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement