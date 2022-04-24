5 Reasons Why the iPhone X Is Still a Great Buy in 2022 – MUO – MakeUseOf

Despite its age, the iPhone X is still an excellent device that offers a modern design, capable cameras, and the latest version of iOS.

You might remember some of the mania that surrounded the iPhone X when it launched. It was such a leap forward that Apple skipped the iPhone 9, going straight from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone X. Although it’s several years old now, the iPhone X can still be a great phone if you’re on a budget and looking for an iPhone that still looks and feels modern.

The iPhone X was the phone to have when it debuted in 2017, and there are lots of reasons why you still might want to pick one up today. Here are five reasons why you should get an iPhone X in 2022.

When it launched back in 2017. The iPhone X made headlines for being the first $1,000 flagship phone from Apple. These days we’re used to seeing $1,000 phones, and even phones approaching $2,000, like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. But when the iPhone X launched, the sticker shock was real.

Thankfully these days, you can pick up the iPhone X for a lot less. Apple stopped selling the iPhone X in 2018, and you won’t find it new from any carriers anymore, but you can pick one up on the second-hand market for around $250. Buying an iPhone X now means you can get a sweet deal on a phone that once broke the bank.

Despite its age, the iPhone X can still handle Apple’s latest software, iOS 15. One thing that people love about Apple is that it’s dedicated to supporting older iPhones for the long haul. Even ancient phones like the iPhone 6S can still run the latest version of iOS. The iPhone X, which is several years newer, has no issues when it comes to software support.

Even though you can get iOS 15 running on the iPhone X, it won’t be as snappy as the latest iPhones. The A11 Bionic processor inside the iPhone X was a beast when it was new, but isn’t the powerhouse it used to be. You might feel the phone slow down if you’ve got too many apps open or if you’re running a graphically intensive game.

Although Apple has evolved the design of the iPhone since the iPhone X released, it still manages to look and feel modern. The iPhone X was the first all-screen iPhone, the first iPhone to ditch the Home button. It was the phone that introduced us to the now infamous iPhone notch.

To be fair, Apple has made some changes to the iPhone’s design since the X was new. With the release of the iPhone 12, the iPhone’s screen size grew slightly, from 5.8 inches to 6.1 inches, and the phone’s edges went from rounded to the flat, squared-off design we have today. With the iPhone 13, the iPhone got a little thicker and heavier, and the notch finally shrank down a little.

Even though there have been some changes, Apple’s design language for the last few years has been an evolution of the design that debuted on the iPhone X. Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro, still feels remarkably similar to the iPhone X. Picking up an iPhone X means you’ll be getting the same basic design as Apple’s latest phones.

Although the iPhone X is no longer the king of cameras, its dual-lens setup is more than enough for most mobile photographers. The iPhone X packs a 12MP camera with a dedicated telephoto lens. Having that extra lens means you can zoom into your photos without sacrificing image quality.

The iPhone X is also great for shooting video, you even capture 4K video at 60 frames per second.

While the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max pack three cameras on the back, the base iPhone 13 is still fitted with a dual-lens camera featuring wide lens and ultra-wide lens. That’s remarkably similar to what you’ll find on the iPhone X, except the ultra wide is better for landscapes while the iPhone X’s telephoto is better for close-ups and portraits.

Of course, in the years since the iPhone X’s release, Apple has made improvements to its iPhone camera tech. Newer iPhones have much larger sensors that can take in more light, pack features like macro lenses, and have optical image stabilization. But while these features are great to have, you can still take great photos without them. And despite the additional camera features on new iPhones, Apple’s latest flagships still only pack 12MP cameras, just like the iPhone X.

Even if you have the latest iPhone, it’s always a good idea to have a backup handy. Losing your phone while traveling can be a surefire way to make a trip unforgettable for the wrong reasons. Not only did you lose an expensive device, but not having access to your phone can mean losing your plane tickets and itineraries, access to your bank accounts and credit cards, and it makes it difficult to contact someone to get the help you need.

Having a backup phone can be a great insurance policy for when things don’t go to plan.

Getting an extra phone can also be a great way to separate your work life from your personal life. Features on iOS like Do Not Disturb and Focus can help you get some of your time back, but there’s nothing better than a good old-fashioned work phone. Having a separate work device means when you clock out, so does your phone.

Picking up an iPhone X as a backup or secondary phone means getting more peace of mind whether you’re at home or on the other side of the world.

If you’re looking for an iPhone with a modern design, great features, and a great price, the iPhone X might be right for you. Buying an iPhone X in 2022 means getting an iPhone without bezels, a camera that’s no slouch, and the latest version of iOS.

The iPhone X blew people’s minds when it was new, and can still make a great phone to this day.

