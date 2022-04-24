How to Type Superscript and Subscript in PowerPoint – Business Insider

Superscript and subscript text can be used in a variety of ways, and for a variety of reasons. That’s why all Microsoft 365 apps — including PowerPoint — let you type using both, no matter what version you’re using.

Depending on what version of PowerPoint you have — the desktop version for PC and Mac or the mobile version for iPhone, iPad, and Android — there are either two ways to do this, or just one.

In the desktop app, you’ve got two ways to type in superscript or subscript. First, you can use keyboard shortcuts.

To type in superscript, press Ctrl + Shift + Equals sign [=] (PC) or Command + Shift + Equals sign [=] (Mac).

To type in subscript, just press Ctrl + Equals sign [=] (PC) or Command + Equals sign [=] (Mac).

Pressing this keyboard shortcut will turn on superscript or subscript mode. To turn it off, press the shortcut keys again.

Secondly, you can add superscript and subscript buttons to the toolbar at the top of your screen. Click these buttons to toggle superscript and subscript on and off, just like the buttons for Bold, Italics, and other formatting options.

To add them:

1. Right-click the toolbar and select Customize the Ribbon.

2. In the menu that appears, click the Choose commands from drop-down and select All Commands.

3. Select the Home option in the list on the right, and then select New Tab below it.

4. Scroll down the alphabetical list on the left to find both Superscript and Subscript.

5. Click each of them and select Add > >.

6. Click OK to save your changes.

You’ll now have dedicated superscript and subscript buttons in the toolbar at the top of PowerPoint.

In the mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android, you’ll need to use the “Formatting” menu. The steps to find it differ slightly depending on your device.

1. Open your presentation and tap a piece of text so you can start typing, then tap the three dots in the top-right corner of your keyboard.

2. Scroll down and tap More Formatting.

3. Select Superscript or Subscript from the list of options.

4. Tap the arrow in the top-right corner of this menu to bring your keyboard back, and start typing.

1. Open your presentation and tap whatever text or text box you want to type in.

2. Tap the icon in the toolbar at the top of the screen that looks like two letter A’s, one lowercase and one uppercase.

3. Tap the Subscript or Superscript option.

1. Open your presentation and double-tap any piece of text or text box to start editing.

2. Tap the arrow icon in the top-right corner of your keyboard, then scroll down and select Font Formatting.

3. Select either Superscript or Subscript, then tap the arrow in the top-right again to start typing.

When you want to switch back to normal text, just return to the Formatting menu and tap whatever option you picked again.

