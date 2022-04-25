Beatport and Microsoft Surface Announce Workshops and More at IMS Ibiza – EDM Identity

As the International Music Summit (IMS) in Ibiza arrives closer on the horizon, Beatport and Microsoft Surface have unveiled their plans for the upcoming edition. This year will see the two innovative companies press on with their mission to provide innovative tools to artists by bringing their Originals² platform to the conference while also hosting interactive workshops and masterclasses with Point Blank Music School on April 28.

Those attending will be able to get inside looks at Joplyn’s live setup (and a special performance) and how to curate different playlists for different locations on Beatport DJ App and Surface Laptop Studio with AMÉMÉ. Cici and Alex Kennon’s “in conversation” session will be a must-attend for anyone who wants to dive into everything from the release process to prolonging the life of tracks. An NFT music design workshop is also set to be hosted by Inder Phull, CEO of PIXELYNX.

Additionally, 1:1 production feedback and career coaching, Microsoft product demonstrations, and more will be available before the “Beatport Industry Hour” with insights into trends, partnerships, and products in the dance music scene. But that isn’t all that’s in store as AMÉMÉ and the four winners of Giolì & Assia’s global remix competition for emerging artists will perform using Beatport’s DJ app’s Party Mode feature using Surface devices. Then, the Beatport x PIXELYNX party will take place later that night at Laylah with Blond:ish and CINTHIE taking the stage.

At Beatport, our mission is to empower and inspire a global audience of DJs, Producers and their fans by offering them the very latest in music technology as well as unparalleled access to the latest in electronic music content, so we are delighted to be continuing our successful Originals² collaboration with Microsoft Surface and delivering this rich day of programming at IMS. Immersive, interactive and enriching, we’re set to offer the inside track on the very latest in dance and technology.

The IMS Ibiza Summit 2022 will take place from April 27-29 at Destino Pacha Ibiza Resort. View the full schedule for the Summit including IMS College by visiting their website.

