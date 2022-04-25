Connect with us

Apple Releases Security Updates | CISA - US-CERT
Published

1 day ago

on

Apple has released security updates to address vulnerabilities—CVE-2022-22674 and CVE-2022-22675—in multiple products. An attacker could exploit one of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected device. These vulnerabilities have been detected in exploits in the wild.
CISA encourages users and administrators to review the security update page for the following products and apply the necessary updates as soon as possible:
