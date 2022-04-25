Microsoft Office deal gets you a lifetime license for just $49, no subscription required – TechSpot

Microsoft Office remains the king of office productivity and some are not having a hard time justifying a subscription to Office 365 if you need it for work and take advantage of cloud storage perks. However, there’s another big group of users who simply don’t want to pay for a subscription or annual fees.

If you’re in that camp, this deal gets you a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for $49.99, that’s 85% off the regular price for a standalone license. You get all the essential Microsoft apps with a one-time purchase including Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Access, Publisher and other collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and OneNote.

Microsoft’s latest iteration of Office packs several new features and a streamlined look. Real-time co-authoring, for example, allows users to work with others on the same document at the same time using OneDrive. Other notable features include support for Dark Mode, Line Focus for Word documents, dynamic arrays in Excel, and a ton more.



Granted, there are free alternatives to Office. We’ve recommended them in the past, the likes of FreeOffice and LibreOffice — some of our writers swear by it, while others hate it.

Truth is, it’s great to have solid free options when paying for Office is not a viable alternative, or you just want to read documents or do quick edit jobs, but this deal makes it a no-brainer to get yourself some proper Office 2021 tools and security updates that you will benefit from for years to come for a small fixed cost.

This one-time purchase gets you a lifetime license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and all other Office applications to be installed on one Windows PC for use at home or work. If you’re a macOS user, the same 85% discount is available as well.

Boost your productivity with Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $49.99. Your software license keys are made available instantly for you to download and install Office 2021.

