Dogecoin Founder Gives Shiba Inu Metaverse A Thumbs Down | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Meme project Shiba Inu recently announced the launch of its metaverse project titled SHIB: The Metaverse. It has been a long-awaited step for the digital asset but not everyone is pleased with what the project has been doing. One of those is Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, who has taken to Twitter to express his displeasure with the move being made by the meme coin creators.

At the announcement of the new Shiba Inu metaverse, Markus had taken to the comments to deliver what he thought about the project. He points out that this move adds no utility for the meme token whatsoever given that they have made up a “random metaverse” and are now “selling fake land with Ethereum.”

He further lamented the price of these metaverse lands which are being sold at 0.2 ETH to 1 ETH a pop for a total of 100,000 lands. It seems the Dogecoin creator sees this as a money grab on the part of the creators, revealing that the SHIB devs are raising another $100 to $300 million in addition to what they have already made off the success of the Shiba Inu.

Markus further added that if he was an investor in the project, a move like this would annoy him. However, he urged people to go ahead if they planned to enrich the devs further.

i mean whatever if people wanna give the devs even more money go ahead but if i was a shib holder i would be annoyed

— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 31, 2022

Another of Markus’ tweets seems to be a further dig at Shiba Inu. This time around, the founder explained that people want things that would add value to their lives, adding that; “if your community is based around getting rich quick, it will become the worst community ever made.”



Markus’ problems do not seem to be with the Dogecoin rival alone but the whole crypto community at large. In a shocking revelation, the Dogecoin co-founder told his 1.2 million followers that he had only made a total of $3,000 from Dogecoin. This is a digital asset that had grown so much that it had reached a market cap of $80 billion dollars, he said in his tweet.

For Markus, he is disgruntled with the fact that scammers continue to make millions of dollars, in addition to strangers attacking him on Twitter all day. While he had made so little from his creation.

I’m not saying i am hard up, i’ve always been generally fine except back when i sold my crypto in 2015 to pay rent.

i am just giving context to why so many things are so extra annoying. why entitled assholes 8 years later telling me to make them richer is extra obnoxious, etc.

— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 31, 2022

Billy Markus had created Dogecoin with his friend and colleague Jackson Palmer, both of whom later abandoned the project and subsequently exited the market. Markus had sold his stash of crypto seven years ago to pay his rent and buy an old Honda. However, since the meme coin had come into prominence in 2021, Markus has since reentered the community. Palmer, though, has expressed that he plans to stay away from the crypto space.

