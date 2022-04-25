Microsoft's online-only Build 2022 event kicks off May 24 – Engadget

Connect with us

Microsoft's online-only Build 2022 event kicks off May 24

1 day ago

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in March, 2020, Microsoft’s annual Build conference for developers, engineers and IT professionals has been held online. But after two years of lockdowns, and nearly 15 months since the release of effective vaccines, Build 2022 will once again be hosted online, from May 24th through 26th.
While the conference is largely geared towards professionals, plenty of consumer-facing tech has emerged from previous years’ events, from advances to Microsoft Teams to the “next generation” of Windows. This year, attendees will “experience market-specific content and connection opportunities for France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, and the UK in Regional Spotlights,” according to the conference’s launch site, in addition to the standard slate of keynotes, workshops, and networking opportunities.
Registration for the conference opens in late April and will be free. You can check out the event agenda at the Build 2022 homepage.  
