Solar power is best way to go | Letters to the Editor | chronicleonline.com – Citrus County Chronicle

Mostly sunny skies. High 88F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Clear. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Updated: April 25, 2022 @ 12:15 am

Rooftop solar systems (RSS) produce electrical energy throughout the day, even when overcast. The excess energy not consumed by the producing household is provided to neighbors, so no long grid lines are necessary to provide them that energy, benefitting both the neighbors and the power company.

In our county, Duke Energy burns coal, one of the dirtiest fossil fuels, along with natural gas, a slightly cleaner fossil fuel. The coal is burned to produce steam for the mechanical steam generators, which spin turbines connected to electrical generators.

The natural gas is burned in a combined cycle system that also produces greenhouse gasses, albeit more efficiently.

These are all mechanical systems and require massive amounts of water to produce the steam, and each component requires expensive maintenance, as you know from your increasing electric bills.

By comparison, I’ve had rooftop solar for close to a decade and my system has never been serviced, it just sits there, producing clean energy from the sun. A typical 10-year-old system produces 95% of the power that it did when new, and is expected to be viable for about 40 years. No turbine-generator system can even come close to that.

There are other benefits. Many families with rooftop solar, like my own, drive zero emission electric cars. Ours is fueled entirely by our solar system, saving about 45 gallons of gasoline each month.

Owning a rooftop solar system tends to make one much more efficiency conscious, leading to the use of better insulation, windows and other related components. Florida is nearly a perfect place for solar. And if you are one of those people that believe in anthropogenic climate change, there is an additional benefit.

These systems operate without producing any greenhouse gasses that drive the worldwide weather disasters caused by the changing climate.

Lee Kane

Crystal River

source