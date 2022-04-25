If you have an iPhone 11, now is the time to upgrade to iPhone 13: Here are the key differences – Pocket-lint

Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

(Pocket-lint) – When the iPhone 13 was released in September 2021, it was immediately clear that it was a significant enough improvement on the previous generation – the iPhone 12. Of course, iPhone 13 does feature better cameras and upgraded battery life – but many people aren’t upgrading from an iPhone 12, but an older model.



The iPhone 13 might not be a big improvement over iPhone 12, but it’s an even more massive leap over the iPhone 11. You might even state that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 represent two entirely different generations of smartphones in the truest sense. If you have an iPhone 11, this is the perfect time to upgrade to an iPhone 13 to avail yourself of better cameras, a beautiful new design, powerful internal upgrades, and a much-improved battery life.

Below, we highlight the four essential differences between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 13.

The bigger reason to upgrade from an iPhone 11 to an iPhone 13 is the quality of the cameras. The iPhone 13 has the most advanced dual-camera system ever on an iPhone, featuring a new ultrawide sensor that permits 47% more light than the predecessor, which helps you achieve sharper, clearer, and brighter images in low-light conditions. The iPhone 11 has an f/1.8 aperture, whereas the iPhone 13 has an f/1.6 aperture — yet another improvement for better images in low-light conditions.

The iPhone 13’s primary wide-angle camera also features sensor-shift image stabilization, which allows you to automatically stabilize video footage without external hardware or processing. The iPhone 13 features Photographic Styles that allow you to apply filters to photographs in real-time, so you don’t need to spend a lot of time in post-processing. Indeed, iPhone 13 also supports HDR Dolby Vision, which ensures superior colors and contrast in video footage.

Perhaps iPhone 13’s most radical new feature is Cinematic Mode, which allows you to dynamically focus on the subject of the video. While recording videos, the camera automatically maintains focus on the subject, and if the subject looks at something else, the camera’s focus also shifts to the subject’s gaze. This feature essentially allows you to shoot movie-like footage immediately without relying on editing software.

The iPhone 13 is flatter, slimmer, and more beautiful than iPhone 11 — it’s undoubtedly the most attractive iPhone yet. The iPhone 11 measures 5.9 x 3 x 0.33 inches and 6.84 ounces whereas the iPhone 13 measures 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches and 6.14 ounces. As such, the iPhone 13 is slimmer and more lightweight than iPhone 11. Furthermore, its notch is 20% smaller than iPhone 11, which makes its display pop and look more attractive.

Plus, the improved Ceramic Shield system means that it’s also super durable and resists cracks and bumps more than the older phone.

The iPhone 13 truly represents a new generation in smartphones because of its powerful internal upgrades. Most importantly, it supports 5G network ( while the iPhone 11 doesn’t), which means it’s a future-proof device that will easily sail the changing tides as the 5G network becomes mainstream. Because of 5G compatibility, the iPhone 13 will allow you to watch 8K videos, play multiplayer games, and engage in other activities requiring high internet speeds with greater ease than iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 functioned on a 7nm A13 Bionic chip, whereas the iPhone 13 is equipped with the cutting-edge 5nm A15 Bionic chip. The A15 Bionic chip is superior to the A13 in every aspect, especially when it comes to video editing and playing graphics-heavy video games. Tests show that the iPhone 13 can transcode 4K videos to 1080p in 25.9 seconds, and the iPhone 11 does the same in 45 seconds.

Finally, the screen has improved massively as well, with Apple’s latest Super Retina XDR display in the iPhone 13 brighter, sharper and more vivid than the display on iPhone 11, making photos and videos pop wonderfully.

The iPhone 13 boasts larger batteries than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, which account for better battery life. Furthermore, the A15 Bionic chip increases energy efficiency, so you can perform more intensive activities while using less battery. According to Apple, the iPhone 13 lasts for 19 hours with typical video playback, the iPhone 13 Pro lasts for 22 hours, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max lasts for 28 hours. As such, you can basically make your iPhone 13 last an entire day on one charge with regular use.

The iPhone 13 is a major improvement on the iPhone 11 in every important aspect — design, performance, network connectivity, battery life, and camera quality. If you have an iPhone 11 right now, we highly recommend upgrading to an iPhone 13 with EE, one of the UK’s leading network providers.



