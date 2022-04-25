Don’t Expect To See New Hardware At Apple’s WWDC Event – Ubergizmo

While WWDC 2022 has yet to be announced, for those who might be hoping to see new hardware at the event, you should probably temper your expectations. This is according to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter where he revealed that WWDC will most likely not introduce new hardware.

To be fair, WWDC has typically been a software-focused event where Apple usually announces the next major update to the software of its devices, like the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac computers. While the company has unveiled some new hardware in the past, like we said, it is generally more software-focused so don’t get your hopes up.

There have been rumors that Apple is working on a new and redesigned MacBook Air as well as an update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro that has not been refreshed since 2020, so we imagine that there are probably some users who are hoping that these new devices will be shown off at WWDC.

Instead, if you were looking to get a new MacBook Air or the 13-inch MacBook Pro, you might be better off waiting until much later in the year where Apple usually announces new hardware. These updates are also expected to introduce the M2 chipset, but maybe Apple could give us a sneak peek at WWDC. Either way it’s something we’ll just have to wait to find out.

