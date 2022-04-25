Weekly Q&A | Titanium iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone SE Screen Size, New AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2 Release Date (+More) – iDrop News

Toggle Dark Mode

As always, here is my weekly article where I take your most frequently asked questions and answer them. I believe this is the best way to keep you informed – so send me your questions via Twitter so I can answer them here. Let’s get started!

No, as far as I know, Apple is not planning to follow that strategy with the iPhone 14 Pro. It will feature titanium and the regular iPhone 14 will stick with aluminum.

That’s an interesting option, but the Apple Watch is also seen as a fashion accessory, while the iPhone is not. So it makes more sense for the Apple Watch to have different material options for the same product, but it does not make sense for the iPhone.

Since the design will be exactly the same as the 2020 iPhone SE, the screen size will still be 4.7 inches and it may be released on April 19th.

It’s pretty frustrating that Apple is not innovating with this phone. I understand that it’s for people on a budget and that the company needs to cut costs as much as possible, but a few bigger changes here and there wouldn’t hurt anyone.

Do not expect any crazy new sensors this year. Apple will most likely focus on the new Sport edition of the Apple Watch, as well as improved speakers. Do not expect a redesign of the regular model. It will most likely look the same, aside from doubling the speaker grilles from 1 to 2.

Do not expect it anytime soon. It’s in the works, that’s for sure, but I would not expect it until 2023. Apple has already delayed it several times and could very well delay it again. I’ll keep you posted on that.

I don’t expect this to happen anytime soon. Apple will instead focus on the AirPods Pro 2 and only introduce new colors for the AirPods Max. If I had to bet, I would say that 2023 is a good year for a redesign.

I’m going to be blunt. No. We are expecting a September or October release. Do not expect them any sooner – they will not be ready by then.

I know sensors are in the works and they work pretty well. So I would be surprised if the AirPods Pro 2 did not include them. I’ll keep you posted, but you should definitely expect them.

As far as I know, Apple has ramped up production in late 2021, so technically it could be ready in February or March. It could very well launch alongside the iPhone SE in April or May, but the company could also wait and unveil it in late 2022 during its now traditional Mac-only event. We could also see the AirPods Pro 2 at this event.

[The information provided in this article has NOT been confirmed by Apple and may be speculation. Provided details may not be factual. Take all rumors, tech or otherwise, with a grain of salt.]

