Want to Get Rich this April 2022? Invest in Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Quitriam Finance (BARS) – Analytics Insight

How much money can you make with crypto? That depends on you, not on the Crypto Market. One of the key elements of crypto trading is knowing when and how to invest, but learning the many tactics and techniques that will make you money can be very long and very tedious. So when you see investors that have made millions, they most likely followed one very simple rule: Buy Crypto Early.



In order to make huge profits with crypto and achieve millions just from trading virtual coins, you do not need to be an expert market analyst. There are essential aspects to trading that you should keep in mind when investing in cryptos; for instance, it is always best to invest in crypto in its initial stage, when it is still recent and new to the market. Selecting crypto with innovative and groundbreaking features that will guarantee its future success in the crypto market is your gateway to financial freedom because once the price value of the coin rises, your investment will be worth a lot more than its initial sale price. All you have to do is invest in presales. This is a widely accepted money-making strategy in the world of crypto, and here is why.





Ethereum is one of the leading crypto market coins. Launched in 2015, Ethereum is a network that revolutionised the financial industry through the popularisation of Decentralised Finance (DeFi). This decentralised open-source blockchain system features its own native cryptocurrency, Ether (ETH) and is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value.

Ethereum is not new to the market, but its initial stage is truly extraordinary and can show the financial advantage of getting in early with crypto presales. The price of an Ethereum coin in the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) was $0.311, with over 60 million Ether sold.

However, Ether’s presale began in July 2014 and by midday, it had already raised $2.3 million (a total of 7.4 million ETH). Ethereum’s money-making ability did not stop there and has grown into the second most profitable cryptocurrency. The coin saw an all-time high of $4,878.26, back in November 2021 which is more than a 3M% increase over its presale price!



The Solana Foundation launched its cryptocurrency in 2020 and has ever since shown incredible success rates. The platform is an open-source project that banks on blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to deliver Decentralised Finance (DeFi) alternatives. Its initial purpose to make Decentralised Finance (DeFi) accessible to everyone has been successfully and rapidly achieved.

It has attracted many investors due to its revolutionary qualities. For example, the platform has the capacity to support an outstanding total of 65,000 Transactions per Second (TPS) with near-zero fees, super-low gas fees and transaction speed.

According to CoinMarketCap.com, Solana (SOL) has seen an outstanding price growth rate and is said it will trade for $160 this month. But Solana has grown massively in just two years and had you invested $100 in SOL during the presale (2020), your profit would have been over $250,000 as of today.



Quitriam Finance was inspired by the fantastic world of J.R.R. Tolkien has come to offer the crypto world extraordinary never-seen-before features. The term ‘Quitriam’ is a reference to the fictional silver-colored precious metal that holds great value in the stories of Tolkien.

The Quitriam Finance Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) that serves as a savings and lending platform. Investors can earn interest on their virtual assets. Most notably, Quitriam Finance has come to overcome the problem of most Ethereum-based decentralised exchanges (DEXs) and will do this by allowing users to swap tokens at a rate of more than 50,000 transactions per second (TPC) for less than $0.00001 per transaction; fixing the slow transactions other platforms have. The platform will also provide its users to operate on peer-to-peer (P2P) connections with liquidity supplied by other users.





The native cryptocurrency of the platform is the BARS Token. Those who hold BARS tokens can vote on economic elements of the platform as well as specified measurable metrics.



Website: http://presale.quitriam.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/QUITRIAMFINANCEOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/quitriamfinance

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quitriam_finance



