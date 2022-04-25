7 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 14 & 5 Reasons Not To – Gotta Be Mobile

Published

on

By

Apple’s flagship iPhone 13 series models are fantastic and the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are still holding up nicely, but some of you might want to wait for Apple’s 2022 iPhone, presumably called iPhone 14.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your phone, you’ve got a ton of options to sift through. The iPhone 13 series and iPhone 12 series represent the top-of-the-line, but Apple’s got plenty of other devices that are worthy of your attention including the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

And while many of you are going to be perfectly fine buying one of these iPhones, or a device outside of Apple’s ecosystem, others might want to hang around and wait for this year’s iPhone models.

The iPhone 13 series has some serious upgrades on board, but we could see much bigger changes come to the iPhone line in 2022. That puts those of you in the market for a new phone in a tough position: Buy a new device right now or wait?

We’re still a long way out from Apple’s 2022 iPhone announcements, but we’ve already seen a ton of credible rumors emerge.

Apple is widely expected to release four new iPhone 14 models in 2022 though the company will reportedly ditch the iPhone “mini” model.

The 2022 iPhones will reportedly feature a hole-punch instead of a notch, some big changes to the camera, a new chassis design, satellite connectivity, and a few other changes that might intrigue you as you hunt for your next phone.

We’ve also heard that Apple could remove the physical SIM-card slot iPhone models as early as this year. A report suggests Apple will launch eSIM-only smartphones by September, 2022. And while we could see an eSIM-only iPhone 14 model, one analyst believes it will be an optional model.

The iPhone 14 series is still in development which means plans can, and probably will, change before Apple unveils the new hardware later this year. That being said, there are already some great reasons to think about waiting for the company’s 2022 iPhone models.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the iPhone 14 series and the best reasons to go with another device long before the iPhone 14 release date.

If you hate Apple’s notch, you might be in luck because it looks like the company is making significant changes to the iPhone’s design.

Apple didn’t eliminate the notch in 2021 but the iPhone 13 series has a smaller notch than the iPhone 12 series and previous iPhone models.

In 2022, Apple will reportedly ditch the notch in favor of a hole-punch display design. The rumor comes from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He’s reiterated this in a newer note though he says the change may be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Analyst Ross Young believes that while the iPhone 14 Pro models will be the only ones with this new design, the hole-punch design will likely come to all iPhone models in 2023. Young has reiterated this stance in a new report.

Korean publication The Elec backs up these rumors and claims Samsung Display will help with the manufacturing process. Like Kuo, the site says the new design will be limited to the Pro models.

A newer report from The Elec states that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with LTPO OLED displays with a hole-punch.

The panels will reportedly be supplied by Samsung and LG. Another report from the same publication sheds more light on Samsung’s OLED plans for the iPhone 14.

If true, it would put the iPhone more in line with Samsung’s high-end Galaxy phones which also employ a hole-punch design.

The hole-punch isn’t as invasive as the notch which should be music to the ears of those who don’t like the notch.

Jon Prosser has shared an image of alleged iPhone 14 Pro schematics and they showcase what the hole-punch could look like.

91Mobiles has shared renders of the alleged iPhone 14 Pro design. The site says these are based on leaked CAD images. They show circular and pill-shaped cutouts replacing the notch.

Leaker @dylandkt suggests the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a pill-shaped camera cutout located at the top of the display.

We’ve heard the iPhone 14 Pro design has been finalized as supplies have entered the trial production phase of the new iPhone models.

Alleged CAD images of the iPhone 14 Pro Max hint at thinner display bezels. As for the lower-end iPhone 14 models, they’re expected to keep the same thickness and bezel size as the iPhone 13 series.

We’ve also seen renders of the alleged design Apple will deploy on the low-end iPhone 14 models. The renders, from MySmartPrice, hint at a design that’s virtually unchanged from the iPhone 13’s.

The device in the images has a notch and it also has the same rear camera setup as the iPhone 13.

Apple won a patent for under-display cameras for biometric authentication on the iPhone so it’s pretty clear the company is working to get rid of the notch at some point. It’s just a matter of when.

If you aren’t thrilled with the look of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, think about waiting for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Copyright © 2021 SXL Media Group, Inc.

source