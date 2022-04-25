News Wax Studio’s Blockchain Brawlers Game Earns $357M in First Week – CoinDesk Published 24 hours ago on April 25, 2022 By Abhinav Mishra source Related Topics: Up Next Some Windows 7 users also received monthly patches – WindowsReport.com Don't Miss The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max sell like hot cakes, so Apple is making 10 million more – PhoneArena Abhinav Mishra Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills. Continue Reading You may like Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ