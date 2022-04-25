Some Windows 7 users also received monthly patches – WindowsReport.com

Time-saving software and hardware expertise that helps 200M users yearly. Guiding you with how-to advice, news and tips to upgrade your tech life.

Follow us:

Let’s keep in touch!

Even though the entire world is only talking about Windows 11 these days, for some users, this doesn’t necessarily matter, as they’re still using Windows 7 on some of their devices.

It goes without saying that most of these users are employees of companies that couldn’t perform the switch to newer operating systems due to various problems.

Now, their only option is to continue running Windows 7 and pay for custom support from Microsoft.

Specifically for this reason the Redmond-based software giant still releases updates as part of the monthly Patch Tuesday cycle.

It’s important to keep in mind that not everybody running Windows 7 is getting these updates, only customers (all of them companies) that are actually paying for them.

The October 2021 monthly rollup for Windows 7 is KB5006743, and it includes several fixes, including some for a bug that causes the Internet print server to fail to package the driver to send to the client.

Furthermore, Microsoft says the update resolves a glitch that caused the Security Account Manager, or SAM, events to not be displayed properly in the Event Viewer.

All these improvements are aimed at companies, as consumers are no longer supposed to get updates for this old operating system in the first place.

And if you’re trying to install this rollup on a Windows 7 device at home, you will just get an error, because as we mentioned above, these patches are for companies that pay for them.

After installing this update and restarting your device, you might receive the error, “Failure to configure Windows updates. Reverting Changes. Do not turn off your computer”, and the update might show as Failed in Update History

That’s pretty much what the Redmond tech giant had to say about devices where ESU is not enabled.

If you want to upgrade from Windows 7 to the latest OS, which in this case is Windows 11, you will first need to progressively upgrade through the intermediary versions.

You can only move on to Windows 11 from 10, not from 7, or 8, or Vista. Keep that in mind if you are running an older version and would like to step into the future.

Are you still using Windows 7 and have received monthly updates? Share your experience with us in the comments section below.



Comment *

Name *

Email *

Commenting as .

Save information for future comments

Comment

Δ

5+ best antivirus for Windows 7 [Free download / Trial]

5+ Best uninstallers to remove programs from Windows 7

5+ best VPNs for Windows 7

Best 5+ Windows 7 music player software

Follow us:

Let’s keep in touch!

Follow us:

Let’s keep in touch!

source