Windows 10’s full screen setup nag returns – here’s how to disable it – WindowsLatest

Windows 10 has again started displaying a full-screen setup nag that takes up the desktop and other apps after you login into your device. These full-screen notification nags typically reappear after installing certain cumulative updates, and they take up the whole screen when they appear – this worries some users that their device is not properly configured.

We’ve received reports of the full-screen nag resurfacing after this month’s cumulative update and it still addresses users on the subject of ‘Let’s finish setting up your device’ or make ‘Windows even better’. As expected, the pop-up still asks users to connect their PC and Microsoft accounts with other services, such as Office 365 and OneDrive.

The full list of services recommended in the popup includes Your Phone/Phone Link (after the latest update to the app), OneDrive, Windows Hello, OneDrive, Office 365, etc. This screen is similar to the one presented during the initial setup of Windows 10 i.e when you clean install the OS or buy a new device.

Unsurprisingly, some people are seeing the nag screen for the first time out of the blue recently and it’s also happened to us last week on multiple devices. This seems to imply that the company may have turned on a server-side switch for the alerts or an update was released alongside April 2022 cumulative update.

The prompts which have surfaced in the past were followed by a major cumulative or preview update.

As mentioned at the outset, these prompts can be confusing as they also appear during the initial configuration and some users could potentially be confused by the screen assuming it to be a system reset or think that a big change was pushed to their PC somehow.

For those who dislike these alerts, it’s possible to turn off the feature so you never see it until the next major feature update for Windows 10.

To turn off the alerts, simply open the Settings menu, click on ‘System’, and then click on ‘Notifications & Actions’. Select the option that states “Show me the Windows welcome experience after updates…” and turn it off. You can also turn off the remaining options to further reduce the chance of seeing the nags in future.

If the options are already unchecked, enable and disable them again. The same method also applies to Windows 11.

