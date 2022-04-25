Microsoft Store error 0xD000000D on Windows 11/10 – TheWindowsClub

The Windows Club

TheWindowsClub covers Windows 11, Windows 10 tips, tutorials, how-to’s, features, freeware. Created by Anand Khanse.

Microsoft Store is excellent to browse and install apps on your Windows system in a safe and convenient manner. However, a few users have reported that they encounter Microsoft Store error 0xD000000D on their system. If you encounter the same error, please read through this article for the resolutions.

Fix Microsoft Store error 0xD000000D



if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-box-3′,’ezslot_3′,873,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-box-3-0’)};The Microsoft Store error 0xD000000D occurs while trying to open the Microsoft Store or an application downloaded from the Microsoft Store. The primary cause is that a Windows update could have messed up with the settings. In this case, running the Windows Store apps troubleshooter can fix the problem. The other cause could be corruption inside the Windows Store folder. It could either be with the cache or the system files.

Try the following solutions sequentially to resolve Microsoft Store error 0xD000000D:

Run the Windows Store apps troubleshooter Reset Windows Store settings Clear the Microsoft Store cache Re-register or reinstall the Windows Store Reset your operating system

1] Run the Windows Store apps troubleshooter

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-box-4′,’ezslot_4′,826,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-box-4-0’)};

var asau=’7552457001′;var cid=’3209286694′;var pid=’ca-pub-5950002284129980′;var slotId=’div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-medrectangle-4-0′;var ffid=1;var alS=1022%1000;var container=document.getElementById(slotId);var ins=document.createElement(‘ins’);ins.id=slotId+’-asloaded’;ins.className=’adsbygoogle ezasloaded’;ins.dataset.adClient=pid;ins.dataset.adSlot=asau;ins.dataset.adChannel=cid;ins.dataset.fullWidthResponsive=’true’;ins.style.display=’block’;ins.style.width=container.attributes.ezaw.value+’px’;if(alS>=30&&(alS!=34&&alS!=35)){ins.dataset.adFormat=’auto’;}else{ins.style.height=container.attributes.ezah.value+’px’;}

container.appendChild(ins);(adsbygoogle=window.adsbygoogle||[]).push({});window.ezoSTPixelAdd(slotId,’stat_source_id’,44);window.ezoSTPixelAdd(slotId,’adsensetype’,2);var lo=new MutationObserver(window.ezaslEvent);lo.observe(document.getElementById(slotId+’-asloaded’),{attributes:true});The Windows Store apps troubleshooter is an excellent tool to resolve problems related to the Windows Store and applications installed through it. The procedure to run the Windows Store Apps is as follows.



Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu.

button and select from the menu. From the Settings menu, go to the System tab on the list on the left-hand side.

menu, go to the tab on the list on the left-hand side. In the right pane, select Troubleshoot from the list.

from the list. In the next window, select Other troubleshooters .

. From the list of troubleshooters, click on Run corresponding to the Windows Store apps troubleshooter.

2] Reset Windows Store settings



In case you changed settings, it might cause the error in discussion while trying to download an app from the Windows Store. To isolate this probability, you can consider resetting the Microsoft Store settings. The procedure is as follows.

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings .

button and select . In the Settings window, go to Apps on the list on the left-hand side.

window, go to on the list on the left-hand side. Now, in the right pane, go to Apps & features .

. In the Apps & features window, go to the Microsoft Store application and click on the 3 dots corresponding to it.

window, go to the application and click on the 3 dots corresponding to it. Select Advanced options .

. In the Reset column, click on Reset to reset the Microsoft Store settings to default.

3] Clear the Microsoft Store cache

Corrupt Microsoft Store cache can cause problems with the application including the one in discussion. To overcome the same, you can clear the Microsoft Store cache. Press Win+R to open the Run window. In the Run window, type the command WSRESET.exe and hit Enter to reset the cache.

4] Re-register or reinstall the Windows Store

If everything else fails, you can consider reinstalling the Windows Store. In this case, all existing files associated with the Windows Store will be deleted and when you reinstall it, the Microsoft Store will work as a new software.

5] Reset your operating system

If everything else fails, you can consider resetting your operating system. While doing so, all settings you changed would be undone. There are options to save your data or delete everything. Please choose as per your convenience.

Why is Microsoft Store blocked?

Microsoft Store can be blocked either by a third-party software or using a policy on the Group Policy editor by a system administrator. In case you encounter this problem, you can ask the system administrator to disable the policy.

Where are Microsoft Store apps installed?

Microsoft Store apps are installed on the location C:/Program Files/WindowsApps. However, you can access them through the Start menu. Even more, most apps tend to create a desktop shortcut for ease of use.if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-banner-1′,’ezslot_6′,819,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-banner-1-0’)};

Date: April 24, 2022

Karan Khanna is a passionate Windows user who loves troubleshooting Windows 11/10 problems in specific and writing about Microsoft technologies in general.

April 23, 2022

April 21, 2022

April 1, 2022

March 7, 2022

Copyright © 2022 The Windows Club

source