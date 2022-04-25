Charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch with one cable – Cult of Mac

By Cult of Mac Deals • 6:30 am, April 25, 2022

You don’t need a distinct charging cable for each of your devices if you have one that works for all of them. Connect it to a powerful enough charger, and the 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charging Cable can juice up three devices at once. That’s a real cord cutter killer. And, for a limited time, this three-headed cable is on sale for just $24.99 (regularly $34).



Rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, this 3-in-1 charging cable proves convenient anywhere. Simply plug the USB end into your favorite charging block, compatible wall outlet or computer, and you can power three devices at once.

The cable’s magnetic charging puck works with all Apple Watches. And its two Lightning connections let you power up other Apple devices with the impressive speed you’ve come to expect.

This cable is safe and remarkably durable by charging cable standards. It comes with over-current, over-heat and short-circuit protection built in. (The last thing you want is to charge your phone and have it go up in flames, so you don’t have to worry about that here.)

Constructed of durable ABS and aluminum alloy, the 3-in-1 cable is made to take a beating. Plus, measures 3.9-feet long. That’s long enough to let you use your devices while they charge, but not so long that it’s going to constantly get tangled.

These features make it the quintessential travel charger. As one reviewer wrote: “Great to pack lightly without a lot of other plugs. We like to travel and felt this is just so easy to pack in a small media bag.”

Cut down on corded chargers by getting just one that does the work for you. For a limited time, you can get the 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charging Cable on sale for $24.99 (regularly $34).

Prices subject to change.

