How to Trade Cryptocurrency in April 2022 – Business 2 Community

The cryptocurrency markets are ideal for traders that wish to take advantage of ever-changing token prices and high levels of volatility. In this guide, you will learn how to trade cryptocurrency and make a profit as a complete beginner.

In addition to the basics, we will also walk you through the process of placing your first-ever cryptocurrency trading position with a regulated broker.

For a quick overview of how to trade cryptocurrency online, check out the step-by-step explainer outlined below:

As you can see from the above, learning how to trade cryptocurrency isn’t overly difficult.

However, in order to be a successful cryptocurrency trader that makes consistent profits, you need to have a firm grasp of how this market works. As such, we would suggest that you read this guide in its entirety before proceeding.

As a beginner, it is crucial to understand the importance of choosing the right crypto exchange or broker.

After all, the platform will give you direct access to the cryptocurrency trading markets, so you’ll want to consider factors surrounding fees, supported pairs, tools, account minimums, and of course – safety.

If you’re still wondering where to trade cryptocurrency online – consider the platforms that we have reviewed below.

We found that eToro ticks all of the right boxes and thus – this provider is the overall best place to trade cryptocurrency in 2022. eToro is a regulated online broker that is approved to operate in the US. It holds licenses with various tier-one bodies – which is inclusive of the FCA, ASIC, and CySEC.

As such, you can be sure that you are trading cryptocurrency in a fair and legitimate environment. This top-rated broker requires just $10 to get started with an account – and the registration process takes less than five minutes. We also like that you have various payment options to choose from at eToro.

This includes Visa and MasterCard payments, e-wallets like PayPal and Neteller, and ACH. All deposits and withdrawals that are made in US dollars are free of charge. In terms of supported markets, eToro is home to dozens of leading cryptocurrency assets including the best utility tokens. For instance, you can invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, YFI, Cardano, and BNB.



You will also find a variety of DeFi coins and metaverse crypto tokens, which is inclusive of Decentraland, The Sandbox, The Graph, AAVE, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and SushiSwap. Best of all, each and every cryptocurrency hosted by eToro can be traded against the US dollar. As such, you won’t need to trade pairs that contain a stablecoin like Tether.

When it comes to fees, eToro offers a very simple and competitive pricing structure. In a nutshell, you will pay just 1% above the current bid/ask price for the cryptocurrency pair that you are looking to trade. We should also note that eToro offers copy trading tools. For those unaware, this enables you to copy the buy and sell positions of a successful cryptocurrency trader.

In other words, you can actively trade the digital currency markets without needing to do any research or place any orders. Another option you have – should you wish to trade cryptocurrency passively, is to invest in an eToro smart portfolio. These give you access to a diversified basket of assets and there are several smart portfolios that focus exclusively on cryptocurrency.

For this reason, eToro is one of the best social trading cryptocurrency platforms on the market.



Another superb feature that we came across when reviewing the eToro platform is that it offers free demo trading accounts to all of its customers. This means that after you sign up, you can trade the cryptocurrency markets risk-free – as eToro will preload your demo account with $100,000 in paper money. This is a great tool for beginners to learn how to trade cryptocurrency.

You might also like the eToro crypto app for iOS and Android. This allows you to trade cryptocurrency on the move, check the value of your portfolio, deposit/withdraw funds, set up pricing alerts, and much more. Finally, eToro also enables you to invest in thousands of commission-free stocks and ETFs – should you wish to diversify your cryptocurrency trading portfolio.

The next platform to consider when learning how to day trade crypto is Crypto.com. Launched in 2016, Crypto.com is one of the most popular exchanges in this space – not least because it offers a regulated and low-cost environment for traders of all skill sets. In total, Crypto.com is home to over 250 digital currencies.

This includes everything from meme coins, DeFi tokens, stablecoins, and large-caps like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Having access to such a large library of markets is highly conducive for trading crypto – as you will never be short of investment opportunities.

Crypto.com also stands out for its low-fee policy. The most you will pay to trade cryptocurrency here is 0.40% per slide. You can reduce your commission by staking CRO tokens, which is the digital currency backed by the Crypto.com platform. Further discounts are on offer when you trade larger amounts throughout the month.



Crypto.com also offers the best app to trade cryptocurrency for both iOS and Android. This allows you to invest in cryptocurrency with US dollars. You can deposit funds instantly with both a debit/credit card and ACH, albeit, the latter is perhaps the best option as no fees are charged. Otherwise, you will pay a transaction fee of 2.99% should you wish to use Visa or MasterCard.

If you are thinking about taking a longer-term approach to cryptocurrency trading, Crypto.com offers savings accounts that pay you interest for as long as your tokens are deposited. You can earn up to 14.5% interest per year and various terms are on offer – including flexible, 1-month, and 3-month accounts.

If you want to amplify the value of your cryptocurrency purchasing power, you can also access loans here. You will be able to get an LTV of up to 50% at competitive rates and flexible terms. Finally, Crypto.com is also worth considering if you looking to gain exposure to NFTs. This is because the Crypto.com NFT marketplace offers thousands of unique tokens without any buyer fees.

